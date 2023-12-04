Spokane woman elected leader of the National Grange

The National Grange has been an American institution for more than 150 years. Its roots are in agricultural communities. A quarter of the way into the 21st century, it's struggling to find a place in a rapidly-changing society.

A Spokane woman recently took over the presidency of the National Grange. Chris Hamp is the grange's 24th leader, the second woman and the first from Washington in several decades. She wants to keep the institution relevant and help people who may have never stepped foot on a farm understand how it can impact their lives.