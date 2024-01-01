2024 Idaho legislative session kicks off Jan. 8

Idaho’s 2024 legislative session begins Jan. 8, kicking off a nearly yearlong political season that will be driven by elections at the local, state and federal levels.

Idaho’s Legislature meets every year at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise beginning on the second Monday in January, as required by theIdaho Constitution.

During the session, 105 legislators elected from across Idaho come together to set the state budget for the upcoming fiscal year and consider new laws and administrative rules.

In 2024, all 105 seats in the Idaho Legislature expire and will be up for election, which is likely to play a role in the length of the session and drive some of the policy discussions. The legislative primary elections are May 21. As a general rule during election years, legislators look to adjourn the legislative session well before the primary election so that they can return to their home districts and run for re-election.

With the start of the legislative session less than three weeks away, here are some important dates to watch for on the government and political calendars in 2024. The State of the State address and all legislative hearings will be streamed live online for free using theIdaho in Session service.

Jan. 4, 9 a.m. – The Idaho Legislature’s Economic Outlook and Revenue Assessment Committee meets in the Lincoln Auditorium at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise.

Jan. 5, 10 a.m. – The Idaho Legislature’s Economic Outlook and Revenue Assessment Committee meets in the Lincoln Auditorium at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise.

Jan. 5, 10 a.m. – New Idaho Supreme Court Justice Cynthia Meyer will take the public oath of office at the Idaho Supreme Court in Boise.

Jan. 8, The 2024 Idaho legislative session convenes at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise.

Jan. 8, Gov. Brad Little delivers the annual State of the State address at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise.

Jan. 9, 8 a.m., Joint Finance Appropriations Committee holds its first meeting of the session in Room C310 at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise.

Jan. 10, respectful workplace training for legislators at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise.

Feb. 20, target date for JFAC to begin setting the fiscal year 2025 budget.

March 2, Idaho Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nominating caucus.

March 8, target date for JFAC to finish setting the fiscal year 2025 budget.

March 22, target date to adjourn the 2024 legislative session.

May 1, deadline for Idahoans for Open Primaries to submit signatures for their ballot initiative to the State of Idaho.

May 21, Idaho primary elections for legislative, congressional and county primary elections. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time.

May 23, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time, Idaho Democratic Party’s 2024 presidential nominating caucus.

Nov. 5, Idaho general election, featuring elections for the U.S. president, the U.S. House of Representatives, the Idaho Legislature and county offices. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., local time.

Idaho Capital Sun is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Idaho Capital Sun maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Christina Lords for questions: info@idahocapitalsun.com. Follow Idaho Capital Sun on Facebook and Twitter.

