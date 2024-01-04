Spokane Fire Chief Schaeffer confirms plan to retire

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer is retiring.

Mayor Lisa Brown confirmed his departure in a statement Thursday evening. Brown described the decision as mutual, and said Schaeffer expressed a desire to step down during the administration of Brown’s predecessor, Nadine Woodward.

“Chief Schaeffer is a dedicated public servant who has helped our community both in times of crisis and in times of celebration. I thank him for his commitment to our community and wish him the best as he heads into retirement,” Brown said.

Schaffer joined the Spokane Fire Department as its assistant chief in 2005, and was promoted to chief in 2017.

He will step down January 15, but will remain with the department until the end of March to assist in the transition.

“It has been an honor to lead and serve alongside the exceptional individuals at the Spokane Fire Department over the past 20 years," Schaeffer said. "I look forward to seeing the SFD continue to thrive and set benchmarks in public safety and community service."

Assistant Fire Chief Tom Williams will handle the department’s day-to-day management. Brown said Thursday an interim chief will be named soon.