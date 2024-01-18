Thursday school closures and delays in the Inland Northwest

School districts in eastern Washington and north Idaho that have announced closures or late starting times for Thursday:

Closures:

Coeur d'Alene Tribal School

Genesee School District

Kootenai School District

Plummer-Worley School District

St. Maries Joint School District

Late starts and other changes:

Colfax School District (on time, but buses are running only on emergency routes)

Colton School District (2 hours late)

Cusick School District (2 hours late)

Kellogg School District (2 hours late)

Liberty School District (2 hours late)

Oakesdale School District (2 hours late)

Pomeroy School District (2 hours late)

Pride Prep Charter School (2 hours late)

Pullman School District (1 hour late)

Steptoe School District (on time, but buses are running only on paved roads)

Troy School District (2 hours late)