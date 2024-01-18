© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
Thursday school closures and delays in the Inland Northwest

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published January 18, 2024 at 6:14 AM PST
Doug Nadvornick/Spokane Public Radio

School districts in eastern Washington and north Idaho that have announced closures or late starting times for Thursday:

Closures:

Coeur d'Alene Tribal School
Genesee School District
Kootenai School District
Plummer-Worley School District
St. Maries Joint School District

Late starts and other changes:

Colfax School District (on time, but buses are running only on emergency routes)
Colton School District (2 hours late)
Cusick School District (2 hours late)
Kellogg School District (2 hours late)
Liberty School District (2 hours late)
Oakesdale School District (2 hours late)
Pomeroy School District (2 hours late)
Pride Prep Charter School (2 hours late)
Pullman School District (1 hour late)
Steptoe School District (on time, but buses are running only on paved roads)
Troy School District (2 hours late)
Doug Nadvornick
One of the Northwest's most seasoned reporters is returning to his SPR roots. Doug Nadvornick will be heard frequently on KPBX and KSFC reporting on local news.
