Inslee asks legislature for help in lowering traffic deaths

Spokane Public Radio | By Brandon Hollingsworth
Published January 19, 2024 at 5:00 AM PST
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee discusses the toll of traffic deaths at a press conference in Olympia, Thursday, Jan. 18.
Screenshot from TVW
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee discusses the toll of traffic deaths at a press conference in Olympia, Thursday, Jan. 18.

More than 800 Washingtonians died in traffic accidents last year, a level rarely seen in the last half-century. Gov. Jay Inslee asked lawmakers to step in to help lower that statistic.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Inslee said 2023 was the 12th time in 55 years the tally of 800 deaths was reached.

“We oughta know how devastating that is, to think of a family that gets a call that maybe your wife’s not coming home or your son’s not coming home," Inslee said. "And it’s happened over 800 times last year in the state of Washington. Here’s what I want to say about those deaths: they are preventable. The vast majority of these losses of Washingtonians’ lives are preventable.”

The governor asked the legislature to clear the way for more speed cameras along Washington roads and highways. He said speed is a factor in many fatal accidents. Inslee said the cameras can lower fatality rates by up to 20 percent in the areas where they’re used.

Inslee also asked lawmakers to support a bill that lowers the state’s legal blood alcohol level.
Brandon Hollingsworth
Brandon Hollingsworth is your All Things Considered host. He has served public radio audiences for fifteen years, primarily in reporting, hosting and interviewing. His previous ports-of-call were WUOT-FM in Knoxville, Tennessee, and Alabama Public Radio. His work has been heard nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Here and Now and NPR’s top-of-the-hour newscasts.
