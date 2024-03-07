Spokane state senator talks about 2024 legislative session, retirement

Spokane state Senator Andy Billig celebrated his last day in an official legislative setting today. The Senate Majority Leader was there when the gavel dropped to end the 2024 session, though he will stay in his seat until the end of the year.

The day was filled with last-minute votes, including a supplemental state budget and transportation budget. A one-point-three billion dollar capital budget was approved on Wednesday.

Billig talked with SPR's Doug Nadvornick about how those budgets will benefit the Spokane area.

