Prosecutor: No charges in CDA racial slur incident

No charges will be filed against an 18-year-old Post Falls high school student for shouting a racial slur at a visiting collegiate basketball team in March.

The student, Anthony Myers, confessed to police that he was the person who shouted the N-word and a sexually offensive comment at members of the University of Utah women’s basketball team while driving down a street in downtown Coeur d’Alene March 21.

The team was staying in north Idaho for an NCAA basketball tournament being held in nearby Spokane. Players and adult chaperones said they were disturbed by the encounter. Officials worked to get the team moved to a different hotel after the incident.

The incident drew national attention. Coeur d'Alene Mayor Jim Hammond and others condemned the remarks at a press conference March 26. A three-week police investigation followed, in which witnesses were interviewed and hours of security footage were reviewed.

Investigators learned that the slurs came from a silver car driving down Sherman Avenue. The car was driven by Myers. Three other people were in the vehicle.

The probe did not find evidence to support an initial report that large trucks were revving their engines in an intimidating manner as the team walked to dinner, and before their encounter with Myers.

In a report announcing the findings, Deputy City Attorney Ryan Hunter said his office shared in the outrage sparked by Myers’ remarks, which Hunter called “abhorrently racist and misogynistic.” But the comments fell short of standards to bring charges of disorderly conduct, malicious harassment, or disturbing the peace under local code or Idaho law.

Hunter also noted that Myers’ comments, while “unequivocally inexcusable,” are protected under the First Amendment. He wrote that an attempt to prosecute Myers would inevitably fail.

Responding to a Tuesday request for reaction, the University of Utah athletics department said it had no comment at the time.