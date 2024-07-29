© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
Washington commission comes to Spokane to raise awareness about gender pay gap

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published July 29, 2024 at 5:00 PM PDT

The Washington State Women’s Commission is calling attention to the gender wage gap with a new campaign it calls Activate 3.8. The commission held its eastern Washington unveiling during an event Saturday at Gonzaga. A similar event was held last week in Seattle.

Commission executive director Grace Yoo says the goal is to bring attention to the wage gap between men and women, more than $18,000 a year per woman.

“Studies show, actually, that last year was the worst year for growing representation by women in the C-suite across the nation. We’ve got things to change here in Washington and Spokane can lead the way,” Yoo said.

Saturday’s event featured two speakers who occupy C-suites, Cheryl Steele from Starbucks and Kelly Fukai from the Washington Technology Industry Association.

Click "listen" in the box above the graphic to hear Doug Nadvornick's interview with Grace Yoo.

Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

