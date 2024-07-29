Washington commission comes to Spokane to raise awareness about gender pay gap

The Washington State Women’s Commission is calling attention to the gender wage gap with a new campaign it calls Activate 3.8. The commission held its eastern Washington unveiling during an event Saturday at Gonzaga. A similar event was held last week in Seattle.

Commission executive director Grace Yoo says the goal is to bring attention to the wage gap between men and women, more than $18,000 a year per woman.

“Studies show, actually, that last year was the worst year for growing representation by women in the C-suite across the nation. We’ve got things to change here in Washington and Spokane can lead the way,” Yoo said.

Saturday’s event featured two speakers who occupy C-suites, Cheryl Steele from Starbucks and Kelly Fukai from the Washington Technology Industry Association.

Click "listen" in the box above the graphic to hear Doug Nadvornick's interview with Grace Yoo.

