Baumgartner, Conroy lead as primary results are counted

The competitive race to succeed Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers is narrowing as votes from Tuesday's primary are tallied. The day began with a field of 10 candidates. The first wave of unofficial results show [CANDIDATE] and [CANDIDATE] in a lead.

McMorris Rogers' announced in February she would not run for a eleventh term. She did not publicly endorse a successor.

In central Washington, the primary contest for the Fourth Congressional District saw incumbent Republican Dan Newhouse _________.

Newhouse was among a handful of House Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump in 2021, incurring the former president's ire. Trump rebuked Newhouse two years ago and endorsed two of the congressman's challengers this year. Now, [CANDIDATE] and [CANDIDATE] will go head to head for the seat in November.

Washington's incumbent junior senator, Maria Cantwell, is up for reelection this year, and though her primary field included 10 other candidates, she easily won __% of the vote, while [CANDIDATE], who won the second most votes, received __% of the ballots cast.