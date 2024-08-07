Spokane school board member resigns to return to the classroom

Spokane school board member Melissa Bedford is making a transition back to the place where she began her career, a public school classroom.

Bedford is resigning her seat on the board, effective next Wednesday, and moving to Seattle to teach fourth grade.

She began her board term in 2021. She believes her classroom experience brought a needed perspective to the five-member group that makes policy for Spokane Public Schools.

Melissa Bedford: “When they bring up things that relate to being in the classroom, I’d be like, ‘Oh, that’s great, but sometimes it’s hard when you have 20+ students.’ Or also bringing the example of how Spokane Public Schools has it pretty well in many ways because when I was a teacher, and this is back in northern Nevada, one year I had 35 fifth graders in a single classroom and so, when we talk about class sizes in Spokane Public Schools, that is one of the priorities, so being able to build that bridge, to go, ‘Yeah, this is great because the districts don’t have it this well,’ I think I was able to do that.

“And then also, with the discussion on the bond and the levy that just happened and that continued work, being able to say I went to Madison and walking around, I’m going this is like my old school. I taught in a school where, truly, we had air conditioning running in the winter and the heater running in the summer. I would bring in my own fans and space heaters at times because conditions were not conducive to supporting student learning. Being able to share those experiences with the board and the other community members, to be able to say this is why we need these funds and this is why we need to support bonds and levies, to make sure that our students and teachers and staff have the environment to be able to learn safely and not have to worry about wearing so many coats because it’s really cold in my school.”

As she leaves, what does Melissa Bedford think are the most difficult challenges for Spokane Public Schools?

Melissa Bedford: “I think number one is the levies and bonds and how we just can’t let up on making sure the community knows how important they are to our schools, to our families and to teachers and staff. Truly, some of our schools, Adams Elementary was going to be one on this bond. There’s no elevator there so a student who is on crutches, for example, because they got injured, they are unable to access parts of the building because of that. We’ve had times where a student had to go a different school because of that. And so, just making sure that board members and other community members see that and advocate for it as much as possible.

"Another one is the general challenge of what we continue to see is being targeted toward public education. For example, we know that people are trying to ban books. Continuing to challenge that narrative where people say books are harming kids, curriculum is harming kids, that’s something that I know that my fellow board members who will continue to be on the board, I know that they are up for that challenge and they will continue that work towards equity.”

Bedford says her board service gave her a deeper, more well-rounded view of and admiration for public education.

Melissa Bedford: “My advocacy is not ending here. I’ve told so many people as folks have reached out to me now that the news is out that you’ve got an ally in me. Even though I’ll be on the other side of the state, I will always be advocating for Spokane and I will make public comments. I will sign on to things, to make sure that people know the importance of supporting our schools and supporting public education. My work, I know, is not done. Don’t be surprised if I end up running for school board in some other area."

The school board will have 90 days to name her Melissa Bedford’s replacement. That person will stand for election in 2025 for the right to serve the last two years of her term.

