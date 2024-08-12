Today's Headlines: August 12, 2024

WA Supreme Court rejects conservative, progressive efforts on ballot measures

Four initiatives will appear on Washington voters’ ballots this fall, and they will contain details about their effects on state revenue.

The Washington Supreme Court handed down rulings Friday rejecting efforts by state Republicans to block a state law requiring short public investment impact disclosures from applying to three of those ballot measures.

The court sided with a lower court's ruling, which declared that initiatives that would overturn the Climate Commitment Act, repeal the Capital Gains Tax, and make participation in the state’s long-term services and health care program all must have accompanying information about how three of them could affect the state budget.

In turn, the court also rejected efforts by progressive groups to prevent the measures from appearing on the ballot at all.

The groups had challenged the legitimacy of the petition signatures gathered by the conservative groups behind the initiatives.

In both cases, the court issued a two-page order and announced that an opinion fully explaining each decision would be issued at a later date.



Idaho lawmakers consider providing official home for the governor

Idaho is one of five states without a governor’s residence. In 2013, the state returned a Boise Foothills mansion originally donated by J.R. Simplot. Since then, governors have received a stipend to help them pay housing costs.

A legislative committee has directed the state Department of Administration to organize a panel that would study the issue.

Republican Rep. Jaron Crane said it makes more sense for the state to invest in an asset that would appreciate in value.

“I feel like that might be a more appropriate route to consider going forward is to just have a governor’s house or mansion, if we were so fortunate to have something square footage-wise that would categorize as that,” Crane said.

The state already owns 15 acres in the Boise Foothills set aside for a governor’s mansion, along with about $200,000 that could be used toward construction or furnishings.

Department of Administration officials think the new committee to consider building or buying a governor’s residence could meet in the next few months.



WSU study hints at cannabinoid benefits

A Washington State University study is shedding some light on a particular cannabinoid and its potential to reduce stress and anxiety in humans.

That cannabinoid, known as CBG, is gaining popularity. It’s found in hemp and cannabis plants and multiple marijuana products on the market like edibles and tinctures. But scientists hadn’t studied its effect on humans until now.

In the first-ever clinical trial, WSU associate professor of psychology Carrie Cuttler said CBG was found to reduce anxiety and stress.

“I do very much believe the findings of reduced stress and anxiety because it corroborates what people say,” Cuttler said. “It corroborates why people use it and the effects people say it has on them.”

A previous study led by Cuttler found participants thought CBG was more effective than conventional anxiety medication.

U of I-created robo-weeder may join Forest Service

Weeding at U.S. Forest Service seedling nurseries may no longer be done by hand.

Students at the University of Idaho have trained a robot to help lighten the load.

The three-foot wide robot rolls along rows of seedlings. Its camera analyzes each spec of green poking out of the ground until it finds a weed.

“Then we start to do some magic,” said Professor John Shovic, who directs U of I's Center for Intelligent Industrial Robots, which created the machine.

The magic he’s talking about is shooting 15,000 volts of electricity to fry the weed in place, leaving the seedlings unharmed.

Shovic said his students went through a few ideas of how to actually kill the weeds, including using a laser or even a flamethrower. But they quickly settled on electricity.

“The [U.S. Forest Service] is sponsoring this," he said. "You know, that means Smokey the Bear is paying for this. We can’t use something that’ll start fires.”

U of I says the federal government spends about $500,000 each year to manually weed its six nurseries across the country – money that could be saved by letting robots take care of the work.

Shovic expects the first robotic weeder to be combing the grounds of the Coeur d’Alene Nursery in 2025.



CHAS marks 30th anniversary

CHAS is designated as a federally qualified health center that serves all kinds of patients, but especially those who cannot afford insurance. CEO Aaron Wilson says the organization has expanded to 25 clinics in eastern Washington and north Idaho and cared for more 110,000 people last year.

Several years ago, it developed an employee training program to fill its need for entry-level health care workers. Chief Administrative Officer Kelley Charvet says each year, CHAS hires 60 people who start with one-year apprenticeships.

“After they complete their programs, they move into regular positions as a medical assistant or a dental assistant or pharmacy technician and they’re located at one of our clinic locations,” Charvet told SPR News. “We have to have the support staff. They’re the engines that make everything run and it’s been amazing.”

Charvet says the new training facility was also developed for current employees looking to improve their skills. And it has Telehealth facilities where providers can see patients at the organization’s other clinics.

CHAS Health is a financial supporter of Spokane Public Radio. That relationship did not prompt or influence the production of this story.

- - -

Reporting was contributed by James Dawson, Lauren Paterson and Doug Nadvornick.