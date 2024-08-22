Today's Headlines: August 22, 2024

WSU project seeks effective ways to combat science misinformation

A Washington State University researcher thinks he has discovered a more effective way for teachers to get truthful information about science to their students, rather than bogus material they learn from the internet.

Education researcher Robert Danielson said he had 150 college students read an article about water fluoridation that contained false information. Then they read a second piece. Some of the students read an article that simply stated the scientific consensus about fluoridation, while others read something that actively refuted the initial article.

“You might think X and that’s the misconception that people might hold. And then it says, ‘But, that’s incorrect. In fact, scientists think or the general consensus is,’ and it’s followed by that scientific statement,” Danielson told SPR News. “That tends to be the key that provides this really nice advantage over a traditional ‘just the facts’ text.”

Students who read the article that corrected the misinformation tended to retain more of what they read over those who received the fact-based article, Danielson said.

According to a variety of research in the field, Danielson said, actively countering misinformation also seems to be an effective strategy in teaching non-science topics.



Federal judges hear arguments in Idaho gender-affirming care case

In Seattle Wednesday, a panel of three federal judges heard from attorneys representing the state of Idaho and the teen who sued the state over its ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors.

Attorneys for the plaintiff said the law discriminates based on sex and on trans status. They pointed to the benefits for adolescents experiencing great distress because their gender identity doesn’t match their sex assigned at birth.

While Idaho’s attorney acknowledged the law DOES make distinctions based on sex, he argued the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in abortion restriction cases allows such laws because only certain sexes can receive certain medical treatments.

While the case continues to play out, Idaho’s law banning gender-affirming care remains in effect for all trans minors, except for the teen who brought the suit, thanks to this spring’s Supreme Court order.

More tasks may be ahead for Idaho high school students

Idaho’s next few groups of graduating high school seniors may have to complete a few extra tasks to earn their diplomas. The state Board of Education yesterday approved a series of recommendations by state Superintendent Debbie Critchfield.

Students would be required to pass a course in digital literacy and complete what is termed a “future readiness project” to prove they’re ready to move to work, college or some kind of service after graduation. Her recommendation is scheduled to go through a rulemaking process this fall and then be submitted to the legislature next year.

Spokane Jewish group calls for cease fire in Gaza

People in Spokane who oppose the war in Gaza picketed outside the county Democratic Party headquarters yesterday to demand an end to the hostilities.

Members of the Spokane chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace, including Morton Alexander, carried signs as a way to express their displeasure with current U.S. policy, including the Democrats' unwillingness to call for a cease fire.

“It’s a way for Jews to say that they don’t agree with what Israel is doing. Israel is doing all this murder of Palestinians in the name of Jews," he said. "I remember years ago Netanyahu said, ‘I speak for all Jews,’ and that’s just not the way we see it.”

Alexander is urging people to write their elected representatives and local delegates and encourage them to pressure the White House and leading Democrats to to demand a cease fire in Gaza.

Reporting was contributed by Doug Nadvornick and Owen Henderson.

