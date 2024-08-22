Today's Headlines: August 23, 2024

Idaho home prices soar well above incomes

Like much of the rest of the nation, prices for new and existing homes in Idaho have skyrocketed over the last several years.

The median listing price for a home in the Gem State today is more than $500,000, according to Idaho labor economist Sam Wolkenhauer. The rise is putting home ownership further out of reach, even as Idaho’s growing population means more housing is needed.

“Idaho has a higher median listing price than the rest of the country,” Wolkenhauer said during a briefing this week. “And that's particularly problematic because incomes in Idaho are actually a little below the national average. So that would make our houses even more unaffordable, relatively speaking.”

Wolkenhauer said a rule of thumb developed over the last half-century defines an affordable home as one that's about three times higher than the median income. Idaho’s current ratio is seven times higher.

The labor economist said some relief may come as new apartments and houses are built, and as younger generations inherit homes from their older relatives -- though he also acknowledged that won’t be much help to people who need to rent or buy now.



Spokane mayor proposes deal to keep Hope House open

A Spokane shelter that specializes in helping women would remain open under a proposal floated Thursday by Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown.

Brown’s plan would deliver a $1.2 million one-time grant to Hope House. The grant money will come from funds saved from re-negotiating the city’s contract with the Trent Resource and Assistance shelter, Brown’s office said.

Over the coming year, the mayor’s office said Hope House operator Volunteers of America will develop a new approach to help women transition to permanent housing. The organization plans to replace its current congregate emergency shelter mode with more initial, temporary assistance, essentially serving as an on-ramp to more permanent shelter.

Hope House nearly closed at the beginning of 2023, but funding from the Washington Department of Commerce and the city of Spokane kept its doors open. Commerce’s money will run out soon, and Volunteers of America Eastern Washington CEO Fawn Schott said Thursday no other local, state or private funding sources had emerged to keep Hope House open.

Brown’s proposal will be considered by the Spokane City Council.



Spokane Symphony’s vom Saal heads south for new job

The Spokane Symphony’s Executive Director, Jeff vom Saal, will be leaving the leadership post he’s occupied for nine years to become the new chief operating officer of the Nashville Symphony.

The symphony’s operating budget doubled during vom Saal’s tenure, and community engagement programs expanded, according to the League of American Orchestras.

“Jeff’s impact on the symphony has been profound, and while we will miss leadership, we are excited for his next chapter in Nashville,” Spokane Symphony Board Chair Vange Ocasio Ochheimer said in a statement.

Vom Saal’s last day in Spokane will be August 31. Former Spokane Symphony Board Chair Russ Lee will act as the organization’s interim executive director.



Servais disconnected: Mariners fire manager

The Seattle Mariners have been one of baseball’s better teams the last three years. They made the playoffs in 2022 and just missed the postseason last year. Their pitching staff is one of the best in baseball and the front office added some veteran hitters in the off season to improve the offense.

This year, the Mariners held the lead in the American League West division for much of the season. But they’ve lost eight of their last nine games and fallen five games behind the Houston Astros.

This week, fans in droves went to social media to call for the firing of team President Jerry Dipoto, who procures the players, and Manager Scott Servais. They got their wish – at least in part. Servais was let go, to be replaced by former Mariner Hall of Fame catcher Dan Wilson. The Seattle Times reported Hall of Fame slugger Edgar Martinez could also be joining the coaching staff.

Reporting was contributed by Brandon Hollingsworth and Doug Nadvornick.