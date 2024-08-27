Rural Washington organization turns to a new leader

Two years ago, Jody Opheim moved to Garfield, Washington, and saw the struggles that many rural communities are facing.

Jody Opheim is the new executive director of Partners for Rural Washington.

Opheim had years of experience in fundraising and thought she could help. Not long after she found Partners for Rural Washington, a nonprofit organization that works with rural communities to build leadership and resources primarily in Washington. It’s where she landed what she calls her “dream job.”

“I was having so much fun and feeling like I was making such a difference at work almost every day,” Opheim said.

PRWA was enthusiastic about Opheim as well, appointing her as its new executive director last week. She had most recently served as the organization’s southeast region director, assisting in projects that include water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure, as well as digital equity programs and health care facilities.

Through her new role she hopes to continue to lead and bring empowerment to rural communities that often struggle to get funding, she said.

The organization has worked on projects that include assisting the city of Ritzville with a submission for a solar-plus storage facility and assisting in an application for broadband improvements in Stevens County.

“We have found some basic, common, huge struggles that most small, rural communities share, and one of those is they don’t have enough staff,” Opheim said. “It’s often a part-time clerk, a part-time mayor working in the office, and they just don’t have time to go after grant funding to look at all the different funding options and see what might work best so we are working definitely to help with the first issue of capacity.”

Staci Nelson, Partners for Rural Washington’s northeast region director, said the organization hopes to increase collaboration across the state to expand and serve more communities.

“With her at the helm and starting to increase collaboration and partnerships statewide, we’re really going to be able to get to central Washington, all the way over to the coast and Puget Sound, and help a lot of those smaller communities as well,” Nelson said.

Opheim already has stepped into her role, and in the next couple of weeks will be headed to the Northwest Rural Investment Summit to continue expanding resources for rural communities.

“I finally figured out what I want to be when I grow up,” she said. “It’s just been an honor and a pleasure and I’m so very excited to see what we do in the next few years.”

