Spokane fair worker uses federal visa program to raise money for loved ones in Mexico

Salvador Garcia-Alvarez was 34 years old when he applied to work for Butler Amusements back in 2000 through a visa, after the company began to recruit workers through the H-2B Program.

Now 58, the Veracruz, Mexico native continues to help put together fair rides all over the west coast, including at the Spokane Interstate Fairgrounds.

“I did it for my family and I was aware that the job that I had in Mexico wasn’t enough to help buy my family food,” said Garcia-Alvarez, who was only one of 12 contracted workers for the company in 2000.

Each year, he has helped put together the rides that many kids enjoy, which he says always leaves him satisfied knowing he’s helped. He said his favorite part is seeing the kids get on the rides and hearing them laugh and have fun.

"It makes me so happy; it gives me motivation,” Garcia-Alvarez said.

Butler Amusements started to recruit workers through the H-2B program after struggling to get employees from the U.S. It sought them from places outside the U.S., which in turn has helped people like Garcia-Alvarez who can’t make ends meet in their own countries.

“It's just getting harder and harder to hire Americans. I mean, everybody likes to be planted now. You know, everybody likes their ways — and all of a sudden you need a few more guys. Well, there's more guys that want to work for their families in Mexico, you know?” said Jesse Bogue, assistant manager for Butler Amusements.

The company has been able to employ over 200 foreign workers this year, a significant growth from the 12 hired in 2000.

The U.S. Government grants H-2B visas to workers in industries like hospitality, cruise ships, theme parks, sheepherding and more. This allows people from foreign countries to come to the U.S. to work for nine months. Once their terms are over, they head back to their original countries, where they can file for another visa if they wish to return.

The base filing fee costs $460, while it’s $500 for an anti-fraud fee and $1,500 for a premium processing fee.

“It’s important for us to have these guys because they come year after year, and it's like, the way you have to move now, it's just like – it's a lot of moving parts, And it takes a takes a lot of people to make that even possible,” Bogue said.

Garcia-Alvarez said their contracted work will end in November and start back up in February in California, where they will eventually make their way up to Washington again.

“It’s so interesting to see each place,” Garcia-Alvarez said laughing. “I’m just thankful for this opportunity and thankful to God for putting me here.”

