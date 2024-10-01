Gonzaga to become the eighth member of the rebuilt Pac-12 Conference

Gonzaga University today announced it will join the Pac-12 Conference as a non-football member, beginning in the fall of 2026.

In a statement, the university said it had submitted an application Monday to become a member. That application was approved by votes of the conference’s board of directors and the presidents of the five universities that will join the league at the same time.

Gonzaga will become the eighth member of a rebuilt Pac-12, joining Boise State, Colorado State, Utah State, Fresno State and San Diego State, which recently announced intentions to leave the Mountain West Conference.

Gonzaga has been a member of the West Coast Conference since 1979. It has participated in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament every year since 1999, twice going to the national championship game. Its women’s program is also strong, making it one of college basketball’s most well-known brands, which made it a target of larger conferences hoping to capitalize on its success.

Recent reports from multiple media outlets suggested the Spokane school was negotiating with the Pac-12, which officially has only two members right now, Washington State and Oregon State.

The Pac-12 still needs one more football-playing member to remain eligible for the College Football Playoff, which determines the national champion. But this strengthens the league in men’s and women’s basketball.

The university plans a press conference this afternoon to talk about its decision to switch conferences.

