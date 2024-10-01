© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
Gonzaga to become the eighth member of the rebuilt Pac-12 Conference

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published October 1, 2024 at 8:33 AM PDT
Gonzaga's athletics program will leave its long-time home in the West Coast Conference in 2026 for the rebuilding Pac-12 Conference.
Doug Nadvornick/Spokane Public Radio
Gonzaga's athletics program will leave its long-time home in the West Coast Conference in 2026 for the rebuilding Pac-12 Conference.

The university made its announcement in a statement released today.

Gonzaga University today announced it will join the Pac-12 Conference as a non-football member, beginning in the fall of 2026.

In a statement, the university said it had submitted an application Monday to become a member. That application was approved by votes of the conference’s board of directors and the presidents of the five universities that will join the league at the same time.

Gonzaga will become the eighth member of a rebuilt Pac-12, joining Boise State, Colorado State, Utah State, Fresno State and San Diego State, which recently announced intentions to leave the Mountain West Conference.

Gonzaga has been a member of the West Coast Conference since 1979. It has participated in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament every year since 1999, twice going to the national championship game. Its women’s program is also strong, making it one of college basketball’s most well-known brands, which made it a target of larger conferences hoping to capitalize on its success.

Recent reports from multiple media outlets suggested the Spokane school was negotiating with the Pac-12, which officially has only two members right now, Washington State and Oregon State.

The Pac-12 still needs one more football-playing member to remain eligible for the College Football Playoff, which determines the national champion. But this strengthens the league in men’s and women’s basketball.

The university plans a press conference this afternoon to talk about its decision to switch conferences.
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

