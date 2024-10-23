Today's Headlines: October 23, 2024

Unexpected popularity pushes Washington EV rebate program to end early

A Washington electric vehicle rebate program that state officials expected to last until spring is out of money, fewer than 90 days after it began.

The Commerce Department says buyer interest was three times higher than they expected. In a press release, the department said the final number of rebates would likely surpass 61,000.

Steven Hershkowitz, the managing director of the Clean Transportation Unit at Commerce, told SPR News the option to lease an EV was popular as people weighed transitioning away from gas-powered vehicles.

“For your first electric vehicle, committing to a three-year lease agreement in some ways was more attractive to a lot of people than signing up to purchase the vehicle outright,” Hershkowitz said.

The Department of Commerce noted the program appears to have met its goal of helping lower-income Washington drivers get their first EV. The agency said 89% of owners who got a rebate say they couldn’t have bought or leased their electric vehicle without it.

With the program's success, the people leading similar programs in other states have been asking questions — as have other Washington officials.

"We're also sharing learnings with other program leads within the state," Hershkowitz said. "In Washington, we have a number of climate programs coming out as it relates to clean transportation and heat pumps who are going to be doing more rebate or voucher style programs."

He also said more money is already set aside for the program, but it’s up to the governor and the legislature to decide whether to use those funds — a decision that can’t happen until the second half of next year.



Spokane medical facilities keeping eye on national IV fluid shortage

Northwest health care providers are adjusting their patient calendars as they adjust to a shortage of intravenous fluids. Providence and MultiCare said the impact on their activities is small, but not zero.

Providence in Spokane released a statement Tuesday that said it is short several types of fluids, such as saline and sterile water, that are used in surgeries and other procedures. Providence is conserving where possible. The company said it has had to reschedule only a few cases. It’s urging patients to stick with appointments they’ve already made.

MultiCare said it has also rescheduled a small number of elective surgeries in the Inland Northwest.

The situation stems in part from flooding caused by Hurricane Helene, which forced the closure of a North Carolina facility that makes IV and other fluids. NBC reports shortages of several types of liquids with medical applications are becoming more common, for a variety of reasons.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports some providers are in better shape because their fluids come from suppliers not affected by the flooding.



WA outdoor use plan open to public comment

The Washington Department of Natural Resources is putting together a new strategic plan for managing state lands for recreation and outdoor access.

Use of public lands in the state has increased in recent years. DNR recreation officer Andrea Martin says more visitation has been paralleled by more problems.

“We've seen an uptick in unsanctioned trail building, illegal dumping, timber theft, and user conflicts on trails and in campgrounds,” Martin said. “And unfortunately, as public safety concerns and interest in recreation have increased, funding for recreation management and planning remains unreliable and insufficient.”

The agency completed a draft plan on a new Outdoor Access and Responsible Recreation to try to address those issues.

They are asking for the public to comment on the draft, which can be found on DNR's website. Public comment is open until November 21st.

Reporting was contributed by Owen Henderson, Brandon Hollingsworth, Doug Nadvornick and Steve Jackson.