Idaho ballot measures head for opposite results

BALLOT MEASURES

Idaho voters seem to have rejected a measure that would reshape the state’s elections according to unofficial results Tuesday night.

Proposition 1 would have adopted a primary election similar to Washington’s and introduced ranked-choice voting to the state’s general elections. Partial returns show the measure with nearly 70% opposition and 30% opposition.

A bipartisan coalition called Idahoans for Open Primaries said the measure would open elections to more voters. The state’s dominant Republican Party opposed the proposition, arguing that it’s too complicated, and that ranked choice voting would be expensive. Idaho’s governor, Brad Little, claimed ranked choice voting would drive down participation and would undermine confidence in the election system.

GOP leaders in the Idaho House had hinted that if voters approve the proposition, the legislature could amend or simply abolish it, which they are legally empowered to do.

Idaho voters also considered a constitutional amendment Tuesday. It would prohibit non-citizens from voting in the state – something that is already illegal under the Idaho Constitution.

Unofficial results showed the amendment with 64% support and 36% opposition.

The proposal came from Idaho lawmakers. It was part of a wave of attention focused on non-citizens attempting to participate in elections. Election officials in many states – including Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane – have confirmed that rarely happens.

Democrat Ilana Rubel, Idaho’s House Minority Leader, told the Idaho Capital Sun the language of the proposed amendment would not limit the prohibition to government elections, in effect barring non-citizens from participating in any vote, such as those for a homeowner’s association. Rubel also said the amendment was unnecessary.

Seven other states were considering similar laws in Tuesday’s election.

This story will be updated.

