Democrats dominate Washington statewide races; three of four initiatives trailing

GOVERNOR

Bob Ferguson (D): 57%

Dave Reichert (R): 43%

LT. GOVERNOR

I-Denny Heck (D): 63%

Dan Matthews (R): 37%

SECRETARY OF STATE

I-Steve Hobbs (D): 60%

Dale Whitaker (R): 40%

TREASURER

I-Mike Pellicciotti (D): 58%

Sharon Hanek (R): 42%

AUDITOR

I-Pat McCarthy (D): 59%

Matt Hawkins (R): 41%

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Nick Brown (D): 56.5%

Pete Serrano (R): 43.5%

SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION

I-Chris Reykdal: 54%

David Olson: 46%

PUBLIC LANDS COMMISSIONER

Dave Upthegrove (D): 53%

Jaime Herrera Beutler (R): 47%

INSURANCE COMMISSIONER

Patty Kuderer (D): 57%

Phil Fortunato (R): 43%

BALLOT MEASURES

Washington voters have said no to three of the four initiatives on the state ballot.

The one measure that has a chance to be approved is Initiative 2066, which would allow the use of natural gas in new construction and repeal the state law driving the move away from natural gas to electricity. It has about 51% of the vote.

Three initiatives sponsored and bankrolled by Seattle area businessman Brian Heywood are going down to defeat.

They include Initiative 2109, which would repeal the state's capital gains tax. It's failing by a 63%-37% margin.

Initiative 2117 would repeal the state Climate Commitment Act and carbon credit trading to fund clean energy and pollution control programs. 62% of voters have said no.

Initiative 2124, which would allow people to opt out of state long-term care program and avoid a payroll tax that funds it, is also going down to defeat, with 56% of voters disapproving.

Heywood issued a statement Tuesday night, praising his supporters for their work in successfully submitting multiple measures to voters. He also noted that legislators approved three of his previous initiatives before they got to the ballot.

"There is clearly still work to do, but this legislature should know that they cannot continue to act outside of the will of the people without being held accountable for their actions," he said.