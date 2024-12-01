© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
SPR's Inland Journal for December 1, 2024

Spokane Public Radio | By Owen Henderson,
Doug Nadvornick
Published December 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM PST

A Spokane nursing professor seeks to measure babies' pain; a Tacoma oncologist talks about hard-to-get cancer drugs; and a comedian comes to Spokane to encourage us to talk about our political differences

Gonzaga nursing professor Martin Schiavenato was one of 10 finalists worldwide for the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award.
Doug Nadvornick/Spokane Public Radio
Gonzaga nursing professor Martin Schiavenato was one of 10 finalists worldwide for the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award.

Last week, a Philippine nurse won the prestigious Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award. She was honored for helping to develop a system in which injured and sick people can be airlifted out of disaster areas. She was one of 10 finalists for the award.

Another finalist was Gonzaga nursing professor Martin Schiavenato, who has developed devices that allow health care providers to measure the pain that young children experience.

“We observe an event on an infant, let’s say the changing of a diaper, which doesn’t sound like much to us, but for a premature infant, it’s distressful. We have a nurse that sits there and observes and does the pen-and-paper form and those are usually on a scale of one-to-10. At the same time, we’re capturing those signals that we mentioned earlier. What we do is we use machine learning to then train the algorithm to match what the nurse says that that pain level is," he said.

"We have, more or less, created a nurse that’s observing and quantifying pain distress on these infants 24/7, in real time."

20241201_Inland Journal_babies and pain.mp3

Dr. Blair Irwin is a medical oncologist for MultiCare, based in Tacoma.
Courtesy of MultiCare
Dr. Blair Irwin is a medical oncologist for MultiCare, based in Tacoma.

Tacoma oncologist Dr. Blair Irwin sees patients at the MultiCare Regional Cancer Center and often prescribes drugs to help them treat their symptoms. The problem is that some of those drugs are now difficult to find.

“There are a couple of medications that we use for cancers that are generic drugs. And they have low margins and so there are not very many companies who manufacture it. So if there is so few manufacturers and something goes wrong with one of the manufacturers, then we run into supply issues," she said.

Irwin says when the preferred drugs run short, oncologists have to improvise and prescribe medication that’s considered less effective.

20241201_Inland Journal_cancer drugs.mp3

People often dread holiday gatherings, where they might face conversations with relatives who don’t agree with them politically. Some people avoid those discussions. But comedian and author Kat Timpf says we should lean into those talks to start bridging ideological divides.

20241201_Inland Journal_Kat Timpf.mp3
Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson is a graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the team at SPR as Morning Edition host, he worked as the Weekend Edition host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues.
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

