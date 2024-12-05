Idaho House, Senate members pick 2025 leadership

The Idaho Senate will be under new leadership for the first time in four years as state Sen. Kelly Anthon was named president pro tempore during caucus leadership elections Wednesday night.

Anthon, a Republican from Burley, succeeds former Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Winder, R-Boise, who was defeated by a challenger in his legislative district in the May 21 Republican primary election.

Republicans in the Idaho Senate elected three other leadership members Wednesday, all of whom will be in new positions.



Senate Majority Leader Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian

Senate Assistant Majority Leader Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs

Senate caucus chairperson: Sen. Ben Toews, R-Coeur d’Alene

In the Idaho House of Representatives, Republican House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star, and House Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Meridian, retained their leadership posts, according to a press release issued Wednesday night by Rep. Jaron Crane, R-Nampa.

Rep. Josh Tanner, R-Eagle, was named House assistant majority leader, replacing former Rep. Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay. Crane was named House caucus chairman, succeeding Rep. Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello.

Anthon takes over responsibilities of the the Idaho Senate

Anthon was elected the new president pro tempore – or pro tem, for short – during caucus leadership elections Wednesday night, Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, said.

Anthon is expected to be officially installed in his new leadership position during today’s organizational session of the Idaho Legislature at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise. Wednesday’s caucus elections took place in private.

The president pro tem is the highest ranking member of the Idaho Senate and presides over the Idaho Senate when the state’s lieutenant governor is away. The president pro tempore also is second in line of succession to the governor, following the lieutenant governor. The president pro tem is also called to serve as acting governor when the governor and lieutenant governor cannot perform their jobs, like when they are both out of the state.

In general, members of leadership have great influence in the Idaho Legislature over which bills move forward and which do not and which legislators serve on which committees.

Anthon, who is beginning his sixth term in the Idaho Legislature, formerly served as Idaho Senate majority leader – the No. 2 ranking leadership position behind the pro tem. Anthon is a licensed attorney who works professionally as the city administrator for the town of Rupert.

This story was originally published by Idaho Capital Sun.