SPR's Inland Journal for December 15, 2024

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick,
Owen Henderson
Published December 15, 2024 at 3:00 PM PST

Joe Ader from Family Promise of Spokane talks about the regional approach to homelessness; financial pressures on north Idaho school districts and a new book about the history of the Little Spokane River Basin.

Joe Ader is the CEO of Family Promise of Spokane.
Doug Nadvornick/Spokane Public Radio
A Spokane shelter and social service agency has received a big private grant to serve families that are without homes. We’ll talk with Joe Ader of Family Promise of Spokane about that and about how the region is addressing homelessness.

“There really needs to be more of a holistic, community-wide approach that includes business, that includes government, that includes faith-based community on this topic. And all of those are working in this area, but bringing them together just hasn't been done yet effectively in our community.”

20241215_Inland Journal.Homelessness.Ader.mp3

Patrons in the Boundary County School District will decide another school levy in May.
Courtesy of Boundary County School District
Patrons in the Boundary County School District will decide another school levy in May.

Eighteen of the 20 school districts in Idaho that depend the most on levies for their funding are in the panhandle.

District budgets are often at the whims of voters, many of whom have seemed hesitant to support these ballot measures in recent elections.

SPR's Owen Henderson talked with Emma Epperly of Idaho Education News, who’s been following the issue.

20241215_Inland Journal_ID schools.mp3

Historian Ty Brown has written a new book about the history of the settlement in the Little Spokane River basin, “Along the Little Spokane River: A Sense of Place.”

“The cool thing about this book project is that I've got to meet most of the neighbors and people that have lived along the river and hear their stories. And it's been fulfilling for me, for sure.”

20241216_Inland Journal_Little Spokane.mp3
Regional News
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson is a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the team at SPR, he worked as the Weekend Edition host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues. Having grown up in the Midwest, he’s excited to get acquainted with the Inland Northwest and all that it has to offer. When he’s not in the newsroom or behind the mic, you can find Owen out on the trails hiking or in his kitchen baking bread.


