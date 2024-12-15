SPR's Inland Journal for December 15, 2024

Doug Nadvornick/Spokane Public Radio Joe Ader is the CEO of Family Promise of Spokane.

A Spokane shelter and social service agency has received a big private grant to serve families that are without homes. We’ll talk with Joe Ader of Family Promise of Spokane about that and about how the region is addressing homelessness.

“There really needs to be more of a holistic, community-wide approach that includes business, that includes government, that includes faith-based community on this topic. And all of those are working in this area, but bringing them together just hasn't been done yet effectively in our community.”

20241215_Inland Journal.Homelessness.Ader.mp3 Listen • 10:03

Courtesy of Boundary County School District Patrons in the Boundary County School District will decide another school levy in May.

Eighteen of the 20 school districts in Idaho that depend the most on levies for their funding are in the panhandle.

District budgets are often at the whims of voters, many of whom have seemed hesitant to support these ballot measures in recent elections.

SPR's Owen Henderson talked with Emma Epperly of Idaho Education News, who’s been following the issue.

20241215_Inland Journal_ID schools.mp3 Listen • 6:34

Historian Ty Brown has written a new book about the history of the settlement in the Little Spokane River basin, “Along the Little Spokane River: A Sense of Place.”

“The cool thing about this book project is that I've got to meet most of the neighbors and people that have lived along the river and hear their stories. And it's been fulfilling for me, for sure.”