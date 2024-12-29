© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
SPR's Inland Journal for December 29, 2024

Published December 29, 2024 at 3:00 PM PST

We talk with Spokane apple detective/enthusiast Dave Benscoter about his years-long search for heritage apples, especially those that helped feed early Northwest pioneers.

Dave Benscoter writes that he and a team of Northwest apple enthusiasts have rediscovered several historic varieties, some of which date back to the 19th century.
Spokane-area resident Dave Benscoter has searched for heritage apples for several years. The Lost Apple Project has rediscovered dozens of varieties. Benscoter has written about the group's work in his new book, “Lost Apples: The Search for Rare and Heritage Apples in the Pacific Northwest.”

Benscoter says some of the first white people in the Northwest operated nurseries and provided settlers with information about what would best grow on their land.

"What these early frontier nurserymen had was knowledge, and so they weren't selling cider or apples, they weren't selling seeds. People that came out on the Oregon Trail and then later by train wanted to plant apples that had a purpose, and so the nurseryman was their expert, and he could tell him exactly what they needed."
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

