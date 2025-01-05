SPR's Inland Journal for January 5, 2025

Washington’s 2025 legislative session will begin January 13. Legislators are preparing for 105 days of work. In a few minutes, we’ll talk with one Spokane area legislator about her priorities and preparation.

Also next week, four new people will take the oath as statewide officials, including Governor-elect Bob Ferguson. Ferguson will be replaced as attorney general by Democrat Nick Brown.

Courtesy of Nick Brown campaign Nick Brown served as the U.S. Attorney for Western Washington and as a lawyer for the governor's office before he was elected attorney general.

Brown says he’s familiar with the office, having worked for many years as a U.S. attorney and lawyer for Governor Jay Inslee.

"There are a lot of things happening here that are new to me and so I have a lot of work to do for me and our new leadership team, just to get up to speed and understand how the office is running the scope of work. What are the immediate pressing issues? But I do feel fortunate to know the agency pretty well."

20250105_Inland Journal_Nick Brown.mp3 Listen • 4:37

Courtesy of Legislative Support Services Rep. Suzanne Schmidt (R-Spokane Valley)

Suzanne Schmidt will be sworn in for her second term as a state representative for Spokane Valley and parts of north Spokane County.

She’s the ranking minority member on the Labor and Workplace Standards Committee, which hears bills that deal with overtime rules, unemployment and workplace safety.

What is the significance of being the ranking member of a committee?

"It really depends on the relationship that you create with the chair of that committee. But I would say that gives me the ability as a ranking member to move my bills forward and to get hearings. So I have a little more pull than the average, you know, the average representative or Republican representative."

20250105_Inland Journal_Suzanne Schmidt.mp3 Listen • 4:17

Courtesy of Legislative Support Services Sen. Keith Wagoner (R-Sedro Woolley)

State Representative Keith Wagoner is qualified to answer questions related to legislative leadership. Wagoner represents Skagit and Snohomish counties and serves as the House Republican Party whip.

"Sometimes I joke that I'm like a glorified hall monitor or classroom monitor. I'm responsible to know where members are during the legislative session at all times. And sometimes they have to be off the floor, either medical reasons or lots of other things. So one of the most important things I do is excuse them from votes."

20250105_Inland Journal_Keith Wagoner.mp3 Listen • 6:21

City Cable 5 screenshot

As Washington approaches the start of its legislative session, many groups have devised their legislative wish lists . The city of Spokane has developed one of its own. SPR’s Owen Henderson talks with City Councilman Paul Dillon about the city’s priorities.