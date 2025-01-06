Idaho governor's State of the State speech opens legislative session

Idaho Governor Brad Little spoke to a joint session of the legislature on the opening day of the 2025 session.

Highlights:

On his optimism about the next four years:

"Just two months ago, on the eve of a historic presidential election, America teetered between two very different futures for the next four years and beyond. One future guaranteed the status quo, out-of-control federal spending, a lawless open border, sky-high inflation, onerous regulations, and a depressed economy that traps families' potential. Americans rejected that failed path, and instead, reelected a man with a very different vision for America, Donald Trump. President Trump's vision for America actually looks a lot like Idaho. With their votes, Americans affirmed what we want for our country and what Idaho has. Safe communities, bustling economic activity, increased incomes, tax relief, fewer regulations, fiscal responsibility, and common sense values."

On his plan to increase spending for public schools by $150 million and then even more to develop more school options:

"I am recommending $50 million to further expand education options for Idaho families. Just like we do with every taxpayer dollar that is spent in government, we will ensure there is oversight in school choice. Why? Because accountability in government is an Idaho value. It is what taxpayers demand and deserve. As we expect the following from our public schools, any school choice measure I would consider must be done the Idaho way. That means it is fair, responsible, transparent, and accountable. It must prioritize the families that need it most, and it must not take away funds from public schools. We will do so while continuing to prioritize, first and foremost, our public schools. Adequately funding public schools is both our constitutional and our moral obligation, and we will not abandon that obligation."

On his plans to spend more to hire and retain wildland firefighters:

"Our firefighters battle dangerous conditions to protect lives, property, and our natural resources. Please recognize a few of these tough Idahoans we have with us today. I'm also asking the legislature to properly fund the fire suppression account so these firefighters know that we've got their back. Last summer, I called out the feds for not putting out fires more aggressively. The state of Idaho leads on fire and forest management where the feds have failed. Idahoans are tired of choking on smoke for weeks on end. I look forward to working with the Trump administration to boldly transform how wildfire in our western lands are managed."

On his plans to ask for more money for his Idaho LAUNCH program to help graduating high school students attend college and other workforce training programs:

"Two-thirds of students who went on to an Idaho school last year used a LAUNCH grant. Community college attendance is surging 15%. Those are real results. LAUNCH convinced kids who never would have considered training after high school to go on. Many of these students will support the industries that help us keep up with growth. Jobs in construction, auto technicians, plumbers, welders, electricians, and a host of other professions. My Keeping Promises plan increases capacity for working-class Idahoans to get a fast track to a career. There is one major takeaway from the historic presidential election two months ago. The working people of America want someone fighting for them. President Trump himself said, quote, we must embrace new and effective job training approaches. Mr. President, we will welcome the opportunity to work with you to structure innovative, effective workforce training programs like Idaho's LAUNCH all across the nation."

