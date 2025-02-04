Today's Headlines: Feb. 4, 2025

Alcohol, drug-use mitigation measures approved for downtown Spokane

Spokane’s city council has again approved alcohol and community health impact areas in the city’s downtown.

The measures are aimed at mitigating the effects of addiction, lowering narcotics violations, bringing down violent crime and reducing litter.

To that effect, businesses within the downtown police precinct will be asked to voluntarily stop selling single-servings of alcohol and stop selling any alcohol after midnight.

The community health impact area ordinance will ban drug paraphernalia or anything that could be used to smoke (Including aluminum foil) from being sold unless the business also provides overdose risk reduction supplies, like Narcan.

The measure excludes supermarkets and pharmacies.

Those who testified against the ordinances said they’re burdensome to businesses and argue that city should focus on penalizing drug use instead of harm reduction policies.

Those arguing for the ordinances pointed to statistics showing alcohol-related offenses spiked after the alcohol impact area was dissolved during the last mayoral administration and said the city has run out of other options.

The measure passed unanimously and will take effect in 30 days.

Tax cuts pass ID house

Idaho House Republicans cruised to an easy win Monday, passing their latest tax cut proposal totaling $253 million.

Personal and corporate income tax rates would drop by nearly half a percent to 5.3%. Retired veterans’ military pension would be exempt and capital gains on precious metals like gold would no longer be taxed under the plan.

Those cuts, along with proposed increases to the grocery tax credit and property tax relief total more than $400 million.

Democrats say that figure is far more than the state can afford.

"If we do this, there is no chance we’re going to be able to end grocery taxes, which is the thing that I hear from my constituents that they want," House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel said. "This completely takes that off the table."

House Majority Leader Jason Monks rejected that, saying the growth in economic activity and more people moving to Idaho will eventually outpace the loss in revenue.

"We’ll pay for those needs by cutting our taxes because the state will get more money in the long run," he said.

The bill now goes to the state senate.

Volz to replace Baumgartner in treasurer's office

A Spokane state legislator has been appointed to serve as Spokane County’s new treasurer.

County commissioners picked Mike Volz after public interviews with three finalist candidates yesterday. Volz has served as the chief deputy to the previous treasurer, now-Congressman Michael Baumgartner, as well as a Republican in the state House since 2017.

Volz was one of three candidates questioned Monday by the county commissioners. After a short executive session, the commissioners came out and unanimously voted to appoint him.

Volz says he was the best candidate because he’s been able to juggle his duties in the treasurer’s office with his duties in Olympia.

“We don’t want a whole bunch of chaos and a whole bunch of turmoil. I believe I can successfully win an election in 2025 and again in 2026. I have a proven track record there and am committed to it," he said.

As an appointee, Volz will serve until the next general election in November. He'll have the chance to run to serve the rest of the term, which ends in November 2026.

“The law says I can’t be on the ballot twice in the same year, so in 2026, and I’ve made this clear, I won’t be running for my House seat. I’ll be running for treasurer. I also made a promise that I wouldn’t step down in the middle of session. That would be not in the best interests, I think, of anybody, my constituency in the Sixth District," he said.

The other finalists were Republicans John Christina, the treasurer’s office’s investment and banking officer, and Robert Miceli, a retired Army officer with a financial background.

LGBTQ leaders still in the dark on effects of federal order

As part of his volley of orders last week, President Trump signed an order that targets federally funded health care and institutions and aims to restrict gender-affirming care for those younger than age 19.

LGBTQ advocates in the Northwest say they’re still trying to work out how it will affect the youth they serve.

The care affected by the order includes the use of puberty blockers, hormone replacement therapy, and gender-affirming surgery — which is very rare among transgender minors.

Spectrum Center, a queer group that connects community members with medical and social transition resources but does not prescribe or offer care itself, said in a statement to SPR News that the order would also likely affect cisgender youth who seek care, including kids who use puberty blockers for a condition in which puberty comes years too early.

While Washington has strong legal protections in place and is considered a sanctuary state for trans healthcare, federally funded care options, like Medicaid and military healthcare, could be affected, limiting care for low-income youth and families dependent on federal support.

Idaho already restricts gender-affirming care for those younger than 18 years old, including bans on puberty blockers and HRT.

Still, Spectrum’s leaders said they’re unsure how the landscape of care will change, especially since the order calls for agencies to rescind or amend all policies that rely on guidance from WPATH, the organization most providers look to for guidance on trans health care.

New bill would end voting option in Idaho

Registered voters in Idaho would have one fewer option to cast a ballot under a new bill introduced Monday.

Republican Sen. Brian Lenney, who sponsors the measure, said current law leaves open the possibility for voter fraud.

"Right now, in Idaho, you can show up to the polls and vote with no photo ID," he said. "I know because I did it last year to test out the system."

That comment referred to the process where someone who’s already registered but forgot to bring their ID to the polls can sign a sworn affidavit to prove their identity under the threat of a felony if they lie.

Idaho law requires people show an ID or provide a Social Security number when they first register to vote.

The Idaho Secretary of State’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment on the bill or share how many voters signed an affidavit at the polls last November.

Lenney’s bill still needs a public hearing before it could reach the Senate floor.

Tesla may lose special status for car sales in WA

Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m., Washington state lawmakers will hear two bills that would end a loophole favoring Tesla, the electric automaker.

Current law allows Tesla to sell its cars direct-to-consumers — skipping independent dealerships, which other car companies have to sell through.

"Why do we make this exception for this one company? And you know, I was hearing from car dealerships that… they're frustrated that there is this workaround," Seattle Senator Rebecca Saldana said.

She introduced two bills that present different options: One would end Tesla’s exemption, and the other would open it up to other electric car companies such as Rivian, which right now must be bought online.

Tesla didn’t respond to a request for comment, but the company posted online that there could be impacts on Tesla’s "warranty and other service activities" in Washington state.

The Seattle Times reported last year that Tesla sales in Washington were on track to drop for the first time in a decade, potentially connected to its controversial CEO, Elon Musk. Data for December sales are not yet available.

Reporting contributed by Owen Henderson, James Dawson, Doug Nadvornick and Scott Greenstone.