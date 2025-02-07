Churches reassess, reaffirm their work with immigrants

The renewed emphasis on immigration enforcement has put churches back in the spotlight. Many of them are reconsidering their role in protecting parishioners.

Lake Lust from FAVS News in Spokane wrote about that this week. SPR’s Doug Nadvornick talks with them.

"Many churches have these historic partnerships with non-profit organizations that do a lot of service work with people in the community, including immigrants. Now a lot of those non-profits are having to adjust and so they're having to say to churches, 'Hey, we need to take a different approach with our partnerships with you as well."