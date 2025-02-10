Today's Headlines: Feb. 10, 2024

Organization claims missing data on CDC’s website breaches Tribal treaty rights

A Washington-based health organization focused on Indigenous populations says removal of information from the CDC’s website is violating Tribal treaty rights.

Right now, the CDC's website is missing real-time data and information. For example, a search for Alzheimer's Disease turns up a note stating the page you're looking for was not found.

"We're not going to get information to our tribal leadership and policy makers so they can make data driven decisions for resource allocation. Our communities and all the communities around us are going to suffer as a result," Abigail Echo-Hawk, director for the Urban Indian Health Institute in Seattle, said.

She said the federal data helps Tribe’s understand what their health concerns are and how to address them.

"When this was removed from the CDC website and we were not able to access it, that was a violation of our treaty right to have access to data that we govern to ensure that we have information to improve the health and wellbeing of our communities."

Echo-Hawk said her organization is considering legal action.

The CDC told KNKX that changes to its website are in accordance with President Donald Trump's executive orders.

Those orders are titled Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government and Ending Radical And Wasteful Government DEI Programs And Preferencing.

Spokane County looks to public for ways to shape its future development plan

Spokane County planners have begun the process of updating the county’s comprehensive plan. They’re required by law to do that every 10 years.

The comp plan guides how and where growth occurs in the county.

Planning Director Scott Chesney acknowledged that sometimes it’s just a bureaucratic exercise.

"Oftentimes, if there's nothing else going on, you can sort of say, well, let's change the date and change the commissioner's names and call it good. But here's a chance for the county to really start with a blank sheet of paper, almost, and say, what do we need to do differently for the next 20-plus years of growth?"

Chesney said the new plan could include more concepts used in larger cities, such as encouraging more mixed, walkable neighborhoods.

This week, he and his colleagues will lead three planning meetings to gather ideas and thoughts from the public.

Two are scheduled for Tuesday: at noon at the Enduris Professional Center on the West Plains, then at 5:30 at Mead High School. The third event is Wednesday evening at the CenterPlace Regional Event Center. Starting time 5:30.

Scott Chesney will be one of our guests on next week’s Inland Journal public affairs program.



Changes proposed for the group that oversees building codes in Washington

Stevens County Republican Senator Shelly Short proposes to change the composition of the state board that develops and oversees building codes in the state.

Short’s bill that would expand the size of the Building Code Council from 15 to 21 members. The additional members would represent the construction industry plus a realtor. She calls it a rebalancing process to include more people who work at the job site.

“I think it’s having that balance of private and government and the folks who really know how to do the work in the field. You know the plumbers and just these subject matter experts and it really hasn’t been balanced that way," she said.

Some believe the Building Code Council has changed its focus over the years away from structural issues to an emphasis on energy conservation. They say that move has driven up the cost of residential and commercial buildings.

The bill is receiving pushback from people who believe the code council already provides equal representation to a variety of interests. This is Kerry Meade from the non-profit group Building Potential.

“This creates a real risk that short-term construction cost savings will outweigh long-term considerations like durability, affordability, safety and operating costs," she said.

Though Short as a Republican is the prime sponsor, her three co-sponsors are all Democrats.

ID legislators continue to explore voter initiative restrictions

State senators will consider adding new restrictions to Idaho’s initiative process under a constitutional amendment that passed out of committee Friday.

The proposed constitutional amendment would force initiative campaigns to get a certain number of signatures from every legislative district in Idaho. Right now, they only have to get signatures from half of those districts.

Republican Sen. Doug Okuniewicz said his goal is to disrupt out-of-state money from bankrolling potential future initiatives like legalizing marijuana or expanding abortion rights.

"This doesn’t stop that. It simply puts a few speed bumps in the way and it ensures that they talk to everyone in the state," Okuniewicz said.

This is the latest of many attempts from lawmakers to further restrict Idaho’s initiative process since Medicaid expansion passed in 2018 — something pointed out by Margie Bass from Garden City.

"I am unclear as to why this right, which is guaranteed in our state constitution, is constantly under attack each legislative session," Bass said.

Just three of the 39 people who testified Friday supported the measure. It needs two-thirds support from the House and Senate and then approval from a simple majority of voters in 2026 to take effect.

Sex Ed would become opt-in under new bill in ID

Idaho parents currently need to write a letter to their school boards to ask that their children not receive sex education.

A new bill aims to flip that around and require teachers to first ask permission from parents prior to children learning about human sexuality. That includes classes not specifically labeled as sex ed.

Republican Representative Barbara Ehardt introduced the bill to the House Education Committee.

"It basically explains that prior to any child receiving any education in sexuality, human sexuality is defined that they must have written permission from the parent," Ehardt said. "Now, the written permission really is that affirmation, that affirmative: Yes.

Republican Representative Jack Nelsen wondered how applying this to all school subjects would work.

"How we define this?" he said. "And if it jumps from sex ed into all just general general school and how in the world the school is supposed to supposed to address that?"

The bill was introduced, which means it can be debated at a future date.

Reporting contributed by Freddy Monares, Doug Nadvornick and James Dawson.