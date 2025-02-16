SPR's Inland Journal for February 16, 2025

Spokane County is in the midst of rewriting its comprehensive plan.

Spokane County’s comprehensive plan is undergoing an extensive rewrite. It is the document that guides development in the county and Planning Director Scott Chesney says the new version is likely to include some big changes.

"Oftentimes, if there's nothing else going on, you can sort of say, well, let's change the date and change the commissioner's names and call it good. But here's a chance for the county to really start with a blank sheet of paper, almost, and say, what do we need to do differently for the next 20-plus years of growth?"

Chris Hamp of Spokane is the president of the National Grange.

Christine Hamp, a Spokane resident who is president of the National Grange, says changes proposed by the Postal Service could have negative effects for rural residents.

"There's some of those things that rural America relies on greatly through the Postal Service that maybe folks that live in a more suburban or urban setting don't, because you can just go to the corner CVS or Walgreens Pharmacy and pick up that prescription."

Rachel Noll James and Sienna Beckman are cofounders of Emergence Films — the Washington-based organization behind the Emerging Filmmakers Program, which will provide grant money and experience to early career female-identifying filmmakers.

Last year, for the first time in recent history, the top earning films of the year were split equally between movies led by male characters and female characters, according to a new study.

Women are making progress in front of the camera. Now one Washington group wants to boost the number of women behind the camera. The Emerging Filmmakers Program is aimed at women looking to break into the film business.