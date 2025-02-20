Today's Headlines: Feb. 20, 2025

Private school tax credit bill goes to Idaho's governor

The Idaho Senate has voted to spend $50 million in public money for tax credits for private school-related expenses.

The 20-15 vote came after more than two hours of debate.

Proponents say the credits will open up new opportunities for parents who are dissatisfied with their children’s public school experience. Priority will be given to applications filed by families whose income is 300% or less of the federal poverty level.

Opponents, such as Republican Dave Lent, say this is the same concept that legislators have said no to for the last several years.

“The end result here is publicly funded schools, private schools. And you can have the work around and say, ‘Well, it’s going to the parent. It’s doing this.’ The intent is still there to be the same thing. It’s still a way to get public dollars to fund private schools," he said.

Lent was one of nine Republicans who joined six Democrats in voting no.

The bill had already been approved by the House, so it now goes to Governor Brad Little, who expressed some caution about the issue during his State of the State address last night. The state teachers’ union and others are urging him to veto it.

Washington legislature considers changes to state wildlife commission

People dissatisfied with the way wildlife are managed in Washington are calling for change in Olympia.

A House committee yesterday heard testimony on two bills that would affect the state Fish and Wildlife Commission. The governor appoints its members and the commission makes decisions about wildlife management.

Edward May from Ducks Unlimited said the timing is right to reassess the current system.

“We’re supportive of creating more checks and balances on the current appointment process as well as establishment of more qualifications for fish and wildlife commissioners so that we are assured of a better list of candidates for the governor’s selection," he said.

One bill proposes to remove decision-making powers from the commission and give them to the governor. That has the support of some tribal leaders and conservationists.

The second bill splits the state into six regions and gives county commissioners in each region the authority to appoint a commission member. The governor would appoint the other three members.

Ryan Garrett of Colville supports that.

“We’re in this position because the previous governor took an antagonistic view towards hunters and anglers and appointed commissioners who would not uphold the mandate of the WDFW. This strongman approach set aside laws and societal norms," he said.

One provision of that bill drew criticism. It requires prospective commissioners to have held a fishing or hunting license in three of the last five years.

Rachel Bjork from the group Speak for Wolves say that would give too much power to hunters and fishers, who she says represent a small minority of Washingtonians.

“For a long time the commission has only heeded the special interests of only well-funded hunting organizations and ignored the pleas from those of us who want to enjoy wildlife without killing animals," she said.

"Within the past few years, however, the commission has finally started to better represent all of the people of Washington state and to start to recognize those of us that care about healthy ecosystems.”

It's unknown whether the bill has enough support to get out of committee by Friday, the deadline it must meet to stay alive for the session.

BPA brings back marginal number of jobs previously cut under Trump

The Bonneville Power Administration is bringing back 30 employees it recently fired — but it's still facing significant cuts to the total size of its workforce.

Last week, roughly 130 Bonneville Power workers were told they'd been dismissed as part of large-scale federal job cuts initiated by President Donald Trump.

But some of them had jobs important to BPA's core work — managing hydropower dams, the electrical grid and transmission lines across the Northwest.

So 30 people who’d been fired were allowed to keep their jobs after all, according to employees who asked not to be named because they fear professional retaliation.

Before the cuts, the Bonneville Power Administration had more than 3 thousand workers.

But it’s now eliminated about 430 jobs. Hundreds of workers agreed to quit in exchange for buyouts, and dozens of job offers were rescinded.

Buyouts and firings have raised concerns among former BPA staff and political leaders about the agency’s ability to support economic growth in energy intensive industries — or even keep the lights on.

AAPI history education bill gets hearing as deadline approaches

A Washington senate committee heard a bill Tuesday to increase K-12 education on the history of Asian American and Pacific Islander residents in the state.

The measure would see the state develop additional learning standards and materials as part of the social studies curriculum by 2028 and start incorporating those into the classroom by the 2029-30 school year.

"This is a common sense step forward, a commitment to inclusion, education and an opportunity for all students, not just one particular community," bill sponsor Sen. T’wina Nobles, D-Fircrest, said.

All but one of those testifying supported the bill.

Youth mental health counselor Zedeeka Fulay said improving representation for a large percentage of students just one benefit of requiring this education.

“We can use this bill as a way to prevent long-term violence and bullying," she said during testimony. "It has a mental health impact of reducing invisibility, increasing empowerment and cultural awareness, and promoting resilience.”

"While we fully intend to support the intent of this bill, we're concerned with the practical implications for our educators," Casey Brown with the Association of Washington Principals said.

The organization's members are worried about the implementation of the bill, he said.

"As with most of the recent curriculum mandates coming from the legislature, we are strongly concerned that our educators won't have the time and support necessary to adhere to this requirement," Brown said during testimony.

Former Oregon congresswoman and Trump cabinet nominee has confirmation hearing

Former Republican Congresswoman Lori Chavez-DeRemer appears to be on the cusp of becoming the federal Secretary of Labor.

During her confirmation hearing on Wednesday, Chavez-DeRemer said she’d support the administration’s agenda “to fight for the American worker.”

Members of both parties grilled her with tough questions on everything from union rights to the influence of Elon Musk on the labor department.

Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul previously said he would oppose Chavez-DeRemer because she signed onto the PRO-Act, which would make it easier for federal workers to unionize.

“I fully and fairly support states who want to protect their right to work," she said in response to Paul's question.

"So you no longer support aspects of the PRO-Act that would overturn states’ right to work laws?" he asked.

“Yes," she responded

Chavez-DeRemer sidestepped questions from Democrats, but some said they were committed to working with her if she’s confirmed.

Reporting contributed by Doug Nadvornick, Courtney Sherwood, Owen Henderson and Bryce Dole.