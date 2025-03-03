Today's Headlines: Judge halts trans youth EOs; WA Senate passes abuse reporting bill

Federal judge pauses Trump's halt of gender-affirming care for minors

President Donald Trump’s executive orders that aim to stop gender-affirming care for minors are on hold — for now.

On Friday, Federal Judge Lauren King granted Washington Attorney General Nick Brown's request for a preliminary injunction to put the orders on pause while the court case plays out.

The judge had previously said the order “blatantly discriminated against trans youth” and would not likely survive judicial scrutiny.

The Attorney General’s office argued that Trump’s order violates the 5th Amendment’s guarantee of equal protection by singling out trans individuals.

The Attorneys Generals of Minnesota, Oregon and Colorado joined the suit, as well as three individual doctors suing on behalf of themselves and the minors they care for.

This injunction comes after a similar move where a judge granted a temporary restraining order against the president’s action to withhold research and education grants from medical institutions providing gender-affirming care to young people and prioritize potential criminal actions against providers.

Clergy to become mandate reporters under bill passed by WA Senate

The Washington Senate approved a bill that adds church clergy to the list of people required to report suspected cases of child abuse and neglect.

The Friday 28-20 vote came after an impassioned debate led by the sponsor of the bill, Seattle Democrat Noel Frame, herself a victim of childhood abuse.

"Children need trusted adults," she said. "They need to know that if they tell somebody they’re being abused, like I told my teacher in the fifth grade that I was being abused, that they can trust that that person will make it stop."

Frame said she was motivated by an InvestigateWest article from 2022 that detailed coverups of sexual abuse within the Jehovah’s Witness community.

Several Republicans said they empathize with Frame’s story. But Spokane Valley Republican Senator Leonard Christian said the bill would put clergy who are in trusted relationships with members of their congregations in a difficult position.

"It is forcing someone who has given their entire life, raised their hand, made an oath with God Almighty to choose between God’s law and man’s law," Christian said. "I also want people to do the right thing, but this bill could put pastors in prison.”

The bill now moves to the state House of Representatives.

Exemption for Spokane waste-to-energy plant advances in WA legislature

A Washington Senate committee has voted to give Spokane’s waste-to-energy plant some protection from the state’s carbon cap and trade program.

The Senate Ways and Means Committee recently agreed to support a bill that exempts Spokane’s plant from the state rules.

During a hearing, Mayor Lisa Brown said she realized a full exemption might not be popular, so she tried to buy the plant some time.

"We are working with a company based in Spokane Valley that's studying carbon capture technology, and we want to reduce the emissions coming from the plant," she said. "But we want to also chart the most sustainable, cost-effective course of action in order to do that.”

The city argues the plant emits fewer greenhouse gases than some landfills.

Without the exemption, in two years, the waste-to-energy plant will fall under state rules for greenhouse gas emissions.

That means the county would have to buy carbon credits to offset emissions that are greater than what the state allows.

Flu strain this year lasts longer, causes more infections

Flu cases are spiking in Washington. The state Department of Health reports this latest surge began two weeks ago and is not letting up.

That is putting a strain on emergency rooms.

Dr. Christine Wong, a family doctor with UW Medicine, says hospitals are advising patients to go to the emergency room for treatment, only if they have specific issues.

"So are you feeling short of breath? Are you having labored breathing? Are you someone who has an underlying pulmonary disease and your breathing is worse than baseline?" she said. "And if you're not able to keep up with your oral intake to stay hydrated, feeling dizzy etc., you should go to the ER to get evaluated."

She also advised that if a flu patient you're caring for is mentally disoriented or confused, they may need to go to the hospital.

This year's flu strain is especially strong, Wong said.

"You know, I've been taking care of a lot of patients who see me after they've had the flu, and they're like, 'Doctor Wong, it's been 3 weeks. Why do I still feel fatigued? Why do I still feel, you know, not back to myself?' And, and that's just the course," she said.

And even if you've put off getting a flu shot so far, Wong said there's still time to get one, but it does take a couple of weeks to give you full immunity.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases are down right now.

But, COVID-19 protocols such as wearing a mask, staying home if you don't feel well and washing your hands frequently are a good way to reduce your risk of infection.

State veterinarian says pet owners should stay vigilant for signs of bird flu

The Washington Department of Agriculture has confirmed two house cats have tested positive for bird flu after eating raw pet food.

The state veterinarian is urging some pet owners to take extra precautions.

One cat has died and another remains in treatment after eating poultry-based food manufactured by the company Wild Coast Raw.

Dr. Amber Itle, the state veterinarian, said generally, your pet is more likely to get sick from parasites after eating mice or backyard birds than avian influenza. But if you feed your pet raw food, you should be keeping an eye out for symptoms.

"It could be my cats hiding and not eating," Itle said. "It could be neurologic signs, like your cats having seizures, your cat’s not responding, your cat’s head pressing or doing something that’s really unusual.”

According to Itle, current testing shows no sign of avian flu in the state’s dairies or poultry facilities.

Itle told pet owners to pay attention to recalls, and if you’re concerned about a change in your pet’s health or behavior after giving them raw food — see your vet right away.

Idaho Transportation to launch program for stranded drivers in Coeur d'Alene area

A new Idaho Transportation department program will help many motorists whose cars breakdown on the highway.

The Incident Response Vehicle program will patrol I-90 and Highway 95 in the Coeur d'Alene area and provide service to motorists who are stranded.

Heather McDaniel with the Idaho Transportation Department told SPR News that could be "somebody who has run out of fuel and they need a gallon of gas to get to the next exit to where they can get off the road safely, if they’ve got a flat tire, if the battery dies and needs a jump, minor things like that to get the vehicle out of the danger zone.”

Data has shown most vehicle breakdowns occur during daylight hours on weekdays.

As a result, Idaho’s Incident Response team will be operational Tuesdays through Fridays, from 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Reporting contributed by Owen Henderson, Doug Nadvornick, Lisa Brooks, Noel Gasca and Steve Jackson.

