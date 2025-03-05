Gonzaga students, Catholic or not, celebrate Ash Wednesday

Today on the Gonzaga University campus, the foreheads of students and others are adorned with gray crosses. The crosses are the symbols of Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent in the Catholic faith.

Mia Gallegos from FAVS News has written about the gray crosses and where you can get one. She’s also written about Ash Wednesday and how it is celebrated at Gonzaga University. She talks with SPR’s Doug Nadvornick.

“Why is there such a pull to this for not just the Catholic students but also the non-religious students or the students coming from other denominations? I think it is just sort of that community that invokes, walking around campus and seeing others with that black cross on their forehead, it forms a silent sense of community in a way and it’s really curious to be a part of that and to share this wordless interaction with others.”