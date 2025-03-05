© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gonzaga students, Catholic or not, celebrate Ash Wednesday

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published March 5, 2025 at 4:45 PM PST
Clergy placing ashes on person's head on Ash Wednesday
Photo courtesy of PickPik.com
Clergy placing ashes on person's head on Ash Wednesday

Today on the Gonzaga University campus, the foreheads of students and others are adorned with gray crosses. The crosses are the symbols of Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent in the Catholic faith.

Mia Gallegos from FAVS News has written about the gray crosses and where you can get one. She’s also written about Ash Wednesday and how it is celebrated at Gonzaga University. She talks with SPR’s Doug Nadvornick.

“Why is there such a pull to this for not just the Catholic students but also the non-religious students or the students coming from other denominations? I think it is just sort of that community that invokes, walking around campus and seeing others with that black cross on their forehead, it forms a silent sense of community in a way and it’s really curious to be a part of that and to share this wordless interaction with others.”
Tags
Regional News Ash Wednesday
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

See stories by Doug Nadvornick