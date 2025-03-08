Should we change to a single time system? A WSU sleep scientist weighs in.

This weekend, we will again make the twice-yearly time change. We will “spring forward” into daylight saving time. And again we may hear elected officials wonder whether the law should be changed to a singular time system. That may reignite the debate over whether that singular system should be daylight saving time or standard time. There are political and scientific arguments for both.

Courtesy of WSU Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine Hans Van Dongen is an internationally-renowned sleep scientist based at WSU Spokane.

SPR’s Doug Nadvornick wondered what WSU Spokane sleep expert Hans Van Dongen thinks about the time change. Van Dongen is a core member of WSU’s Sleep and Performance Research Center in Spokane and a professor of translational medicine and physiology.