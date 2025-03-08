© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
Should we change to a single time system? A WSU sleep scientist weighs in.

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published March 8, 2025 at 6:00 AM PST

This weekend, we will again make the twice-yearly time change. We will “spring forward” into daylight saving time. And again we may hear elected officials wonder whether the law should be changed to a singular time system. That may reignite the debate over whether that singular system should be daylight saving time or standard time. There are political and scientific arguments for both.

Hans Van Dongen is a internationally-renowned sleep scientist based at WSU Spokane.
Courtesy of WSU Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine
SPR’s Doug Nadvornick wondered what WSU Spokane sleep expert Hans Van Dongen thinks about the time change. Van Dongen is a core member of WSU’s Sleep and Performance Research Center in Spokane and a professor of translational medicine and physiology.
Regional News
