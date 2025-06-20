Today's Headlines: ID gender-affirming care ban back in place; WA officials fight AI law limits

Gender-affirming care ban for minors back on the books in ID

Doctors in Idaho are no longer able to provide gender-affirming care to anyone under 18. The state’s ban went back into full effect this week.

Idaho's Vulnerable Child Protection Act makes it a felony for doctors to provide puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones or transition surgeries to minors.

The act was originally passed in May 2023. A month later, the American Civil Liberties Union and two Idaho families with transgender teenagers challenged it as unconstitutional. The minors took on the monikers Jane Doe and Pam Poe.

A federal district judge sided with the challengers. A court order stopped the state from enforcing the law while the case proceeded. Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador then appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In April 2024, the Supreme Court narrowed the lower court’s ruling. Idaho could enforce the law for everyone except the families who sued.

But this week, the challengers dropped their case entirely after the Supreme Court ruled on United States v. Skrmetti, a similar case out of Tennessee.

In a 6-3 vote, the court upheld the southern state’s law that bans gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors.

Now that Doe and Poe have dropped their case, the Idaho's Vulnerable Child Protection Act is applicable to every minor in the state.

Cantwell, Brown push to stop Congress from abolishing state AI regulations

Washington U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell said some Congressional members are using the federal budgetary process to kill any state regulation that governs artificial intelligence.

Cantwell told reporters this week that negotiators are considering a provision that would prohibit states from enforcing their AI laws for the next 10 years. The idea is to let Congress develop national rules.

“Last year, 24 states enacted regulating AI in some way and they have adopted these laws that fill the gap while we are waiting for federal action. Now, Congress is threatening these laws, which will leave hundreds of millions of Americans vulnerable to AI harm by abolishing those state law protections," she said.

Cantwell, a Democrat, and Tennessee Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn say they’re trying to have the AI provision removed from the budget. They say they made their case to the Senate parliamentarian yesterday, hoping that she’ll rule the provision invalid for a budget bill.

Washington Attorney General Nick Brown said he and 39 of his state colleagues have written a letter to the Trump administration to express concern about how the Congressional provision would hamper their efforts to protect their constituents.

Brown says the idea of national regulation for AI is a good concept in theory, but not practical, given Congress’ recent track record.

“A 10-year ban on any sort of regulation is particularly silly in the light of the technology that we're talking about here. I mean, just think of the leaps and bounds that AI has had over the last couple of years and the idea that we would not make any attempt to regulate a very fast moving environment for the next 10 years, knowing how difficult it can be for Congress to reach agreement on some of these policy issues," he said.

Cantwell says she and Blackburn are sharing their concerns about the provision in hopes that enough of their colleagues will object and force the language to be removed

'Perfect' season for Washington's sweet cherries turns sour because of deportation fears

The threat of deportations is sowing fear among farm workers who usually show up this time of year to pick cherries.

And that’s leading to a growing crisis for Washington cherry farmers.

It was supposed to be a phenomenal year for Washington cherries. Then headlines and social media posts about ICE arrests started going viral.

“We have a really, really good crop in Washington state and good size, good quality, everything is there except labor," said Erik Zavala of Blue Bird, a Wenatchee growers co-op.

Zavala stressed that there haven’t been any ICE raids on local farms. But anxiety is keeping pickers home at the worst possible time.

Cherries need to be picked within a few days of ripening.

Zavala says if that doesn’t happen, Washington is "probably going to lose 10, 20% of small growers just because they have invested all they can into making that orchard work."

Environmental justice funds un-frozen for NW

A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to release sixty million in federal funding for environmental justice projects in the Northwest.

The Environmental Protection Agency had blocked that funding in February.

It would have gone to disadvantaged communities trying to fight pollution [in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington].

Meredith Higashi is with Philanthropy Northwest in Seattle, which hopes to administer the grants.

"We are thrilled with the court's decision," she told KUOW public radio. "And we know that there is a road ahead and are committed to doing our best to secure these funds."

An EPA spokesperson declined an interview request and said the agency is reviewing the decision.

More than 700 groups had applied to Philanthropy Northwest for the federal grants before they were frozen.

The funding was authorized by Congress during the Biden administration.

New campground coming for north ID trail

Bicyclists and hikers will have soon have a new camping option on the Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes in North Idaho.

The new tent-only campground features 26 individual sites and is located close to one of the small towns along the trail.

"The new campground is going to be located in Smelterville," Will Niska, manager of Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes State Park, told SPR News. "That’s more to the east end than center of the trail, but it’s going to be to the north of airport in Smelterville."

Initially, there will be signage directing people off the trail into Smelterville, he said.

But, eventually, a direct connection to the campground will be located at the trail as it passes nearby Pinehurst.

Until now, the only camping options along the trail have been in Cataldo and at Heyburn State Park on the west end of the 73-mile trail.

"There is limited camping along the Trail of the Coeur d'Alenes. The public campgrounds are slim and far between," Niska said. "So to get something that was not privately owned was a big step for us to make it more appealing to people."

The campground is expected to be completed in October.

Reporting by Eliza Billingham, Doug Nadvornick, Monica Nickelsburg, John Ryan and Steve Jackson.