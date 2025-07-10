Today's Headlines: Ferguson pledges funds to Planned Parenthood; USFS workers strained after cuts

Ferguson pledges money to Planned Parenthood, warns of SNAP cuts in GOP spending bill

State Democratic officials are warning residents to prepare for the severe impact rural Washingtonians will face from cuts to federal food benefits in President Donald Trump’s signature bill.

During a press conference Wednesday, Gov. Bob Ferguson said one in four residents relies on those benefits—known as SNAP—in Adams, Grays Harbor and Asotin Counties.

"It really is sometimes difficult to find the words to communicate just how cruel and wrong something is. But this bill—my God," he said. "The impacts will be affecting Washingtonians for years. There is no way to sugarcoat this, everybody. For years."

Supporters of the bill like Eastern Washington Congressman Michael Baumgartner say the bill cuts down on wasteful spending.

The Republican representative has previously argued in favor of the bill’s new work requirements, saying, “if you’re capable of working, you ought to be in the labor force.”

One of the other effects of the bill Ferguson decried was on reproductive health care access.

Trump’s tax and spending bill doesn’t allow Medicaid funding to go to Planned Parenthood —potentially costing the organization millions in Washington alone.

A judge has temporarily suspended that provision, but if Trump wins on appeal, Ferguson promised on Wednesday to backfill $11 million from the state’s healthcare authority.

Planned Parenthood is known as an abortion provider, but offers lots of low-cost healthcare services. Ferguson has made cuts of his own this year: He recently signed a budget slashing the state’s abortion access fund by half

After federal layoffs, Forest Service suffers during summer tourism

Thousands of U.S. Forest Service employees have been laid off or left their jobs since the Trump administration’s efforts to shrink the federal workforce.

Now, fewer staff are dealing with strained resources amid the busy summer tourist season.

The Lolo Pass Visitor Center straddles the border of Northern Idaho and Western Montana.

Each year, the center has seen more people during summer tourist season, as numbers rebound after the pandemic, according to Sacha Wells, an interpretive ranger with the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests.

Wells was fired in February along with thousands of other U.S. Forest Service employees, but she was rehired in March as part of a legal action against the USDA, the agency that oversees the Forest Service.

However, Wells said that many former employees decided not to come back.

"Last year we had six people to do like our, all the bathrooms and take care of all the reservations and all that stuff, and this year we have one," she told NWPB.

With such a thin staff, Wells said the few people left have had to help clean bathrooms and take reservations for the Lolo National Forest’s twenty campgrounds.

Evacuation orders in place as firefighters combat blazes in Lincoln, Asotin Counties

The state has mobilized reinforcements for local firefighters battling a two blazes in eastern Washington.

The Western Pines Fire in Lincoln County has grown to about 4,000 acres and is threatening homes. Officials report the fire that started midday Wednesday is still 0% contained.

Both Level 2 (Get Set) and Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation orders are in place for residents as the fire continues to burn near Davenport.

Level 1 and 2 evacuation orders are in place for the Evans Road Fire near Clarkston, as officials say the fire is threatening electric and gas infrastructure, several structures and the Port of Clarkston.

The fire started in Asotin County Wednesday afternoon. The state fire marshal’s office said the cause is still under investigation.

Officials currently estimate it’s burned 300 acres and continues to grow.

Spokane arson suspect arrested

Spokane Police say they apprehended a suspect in connection with a series of arsons this week.

SPD said officers arrested Chad Horne Wednesday night on probable cause of second-degree arson last night in Liberty Lake.

He’s suspected of setting a total of four structures on fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

No injuries were reported, but police say the fires were concerning because weather conditions meant they could have spread rapidly.

- - -

Reporting by Monica Carrillo-Casas, Scott Greenstone, Lauren Paterson and Owen Henderson.