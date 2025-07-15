Today's Headlines: Spokane PIT Count shows decrease in homeless population; Greenacres Fire grows

PIT Count shows fewer unhoused people living in Spokane

The number of people experiencing homelessness in Spokane County is decreasing, albeit somewhat slowly.

At least 1,800 people in Spokane County were unhoused on January 22. That’s down from more than 2,000 last year.

These numbers are from the annual point-in-time count, a survey mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

It’s good at providing a snapshot of the county on a certain night—but it doesn’t paint a full picture, said Continuum of Care Board Member Matt Anderson.

"Part of the limitations stem from how we are to define homelessness. People who are couch-surfing, for instance, we can’t include," he said. "There's been some models out there that suggest if you multiply the point in time count the total number by 10, you're going to get a fairly decent estimate of the total number of people who are on the verge of becoming homeless."

The numbers show a downward trend, which Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown said is thanks in part to the city’s outreach-oriented approach.

"People are still going to see homeless people, but I think our focus is that we are going to be able to do outreach to people who are homeless and match them to the appropriate services," she said. "And the improvements that we've seen over the last two years should continue as we keep building out this coordinated system."

Only 14% of people surveyed said they were from outside Washington state; about 70% of people surveyed said they lived in Spokane County before becoming homeless.

Greenacres Fire continues to grow outside Omak

Level 3 evacuation orders remain in effect for parts of Okanogan County fire as state resources mobilize to assist local firefighters.

The Greenacres Fire near Omak has burned more than 550 acres since it started yesterday [MON] afternoon.

Officials say the fire is threatening homes and other structures, and as of last night, the county says the fire is uncontained.

However, crews have been working overnight.

According to Okanogan County Emergency Management, an evacuation center has been set up at the Omak Seventh Day Adventist Church and a Red Cross Shelter is open at the Omak High School.

There’s an additional shelter at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds for those needing space for animals.

WA tech layoffs continue

There’s been a wave of tech layoffs in Washington by companies like Microsoft and Amazon. Now, TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance, are laying off 65 employees in the state.

The employees at the social media app all worked for the company’s shop department, the e-commerce branch of TikTok.

In a statement, a TikTok spokesperson says the decision was made to, "better align with strategic priorities."

Washington state Commerce Director Joe Nguyen said tariffs and poor consumer sentiment are affecting the tech industry.

"When you have consumer sentiment kind of souring, given what's happening with tariffs and whatnot, and the uncertainty, that certainly causes some concern as well for us," he told NWPB.

But Nguyen said he still thinks Washington’s tech industry is vibrant. According to Commerce, there are still more than 300,000 Washingtonians working in tech.

University of Washington Computer Science and Engineering Professor Ed Lazowska said he thinks what we’re seeing now is normal for the ups and downs of the industry.

Lazowska attributed layoffs partially to increased hiring during the pandemic, and a shift by companies to focus on artificial intelligence.

" That may mean contracting some parts of the business in order to expand other parts of the business," he said. "And some people are going to lose their jobs as companies change priorities."

Lazowska doesn’t think that in the long-term that will mean less jobs, but instead, different kinds of jobs.

Even with slower tax collections, ID ends year with surplus

Idaho ended its fiscal year in June with $345 million to spare despite lagging tax collections the last few months.

From July 2024 through June 2025, Idaho took in $5.5 billion in taxes.

"Our revenue numbers are solid, which is reflective of a solid economy here in Idaho, Rep. Wendy Horman (R-_____) said. She co-chairs the legislature’s budget committee.

Personal and corporate income tax collections are up, but sales tax revenues are still declining, with overall revenue down $95 million from projections.

Gov. Brad Little’s budget team told state agencies in May to plan for possible spending cuts of up to 6% in the current fiscal year.

Horman said that’s simply prudent budgeting when the effects of federal tariffs and market fluctuations were less steady.

"You don’t get a AAA credit rating if you’re being an irresponsible budgeter," she said. "That’s not how it works."

The Little administration warned the $450 million in tax cuts he signed earlier this year will likely cut revenue in the short-term, though they expect economic growth to continue surging in the future.

Honorary naming on its way to Spokane roads

Spokanites can now honor their neighborhood role models with new road names.

Thanks to an ordinance that passed unanimously Monday night, citizens can apply to add temporary honorary names to city roads. The official name of the road won’t change.

But up to five blocks of a street can bear the name of someone who has made significant humanitarian, cultural, historic or military contributions.

"It really came from constituent feedback as well as an old mentor of mine at EWU, and some other cities where we had seen policies that use honorary street names in really impactful ways, particularly Chicago," said Spokane City Council member Paul Dillon, who sponsored the ordinance. "When you go to Chicago you see the honorary street name listed above current streets as a way to celebrate a lot of changemakers."

At least two-thirds of adjoining property owners would need to support the suggested name. If approved by the city, the honorary designation would last four years.

- - -

Reporting by Eliza Billingham, Owen Henderson, Lauren Gallup and James Dawson.