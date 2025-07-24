Today's Headlines: Kohberger sentenced to life; Murray calls for congressional tariff control

Kohberger receives life sentences for U of I murders

Bryan Kohberger will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Judge Steven Hippler has sentenced the man who pled guilty to murdering four University of Idaho students to four consecutive life sentences plus 10 years in federal prison.

Kohberger pleaded guilty earlier this month to stabbing the students during an early break-in at their house in Moscow in November 2022.

Dylan Mortensen, who lived there with the victims, told the court that she has been traumatized and is trying to rebuild her life.

"He may have taken so much from me, but he will never get to take my voice," she said. "He will never take the memories I had with them. He will never erase the love we shared, the laughs we had or the way they made me feel seen and whole. Those things are mine."

Mortensen was one of several friends and family members of the victims who read statements.

Some were tearful. Some were defiant. Kim Kernodle, the aunt of Xana Kernodle, was reflective.

"This is probably going to bother everybody, but Brian, I’m here today to tell you I have forgiven you because I no longer could live with that hate in my heart," she said. "And for me to become a better person, I have forgiven you."

An uncle of Kernodle told Kohberger he has contaminated and tainted the Kohberger family name and will have to live with that.

Kohberger declined to address the victims or the judge.

In addition to the prison terms, Kohberger has been fined $250,000 plus $20,000 in restitution to the victims’ families.

Sen. Murry calls for congressional control over tariffs

Washington Senator Patty Murray is calling for Congress to reassert its power to set tariffs.

It’s her response to President Donald Trump’s new threat to raise tariffs against Canada to 35% on August 1.

"President Trump seems to have created the 51st state that he was talking about—which is the great state of uncertainty," said Ed Schweitzer III, the founder of Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories based in Pullman.

He joined Senator Murray’s virtual press briefing on trade Wednesday.

"The best thing we can do is to support the efforts by Democrats and Republicans in both the House and the Senate to restore congressional control over tariffs," Schweitzer said.

Murray says this trade war with Canada that, in her words, “nobody asked for,” is raising prices for farmers, factories, and fisheries.

British Columbia Premier David Eby says Canadians are boycotting American goods, and travel to the U.S. from Canada is down by over a third.

RFK Jr. calls Idaho the 'home of medical freedom' during brief visit

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Junior celebrated Idaho’s recent legislative pushes to Make America Healthy Again and prioritize individual rights during the COVID-19 pandemic during a brief visit to Boise Wednesday.

“I’m very happy to be here in Idaho, which is the home of medical freedom, the home of good health and has a commitment like no other state making its population healthy again,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy made brief statements alongside Gov. Brad Little, who declared August to be “Keep Idaho Healthy Month.”

The two took no questions from reporters.

Kennedy kicked off remarks at the Idaho capitol by slamming COVID pandemic policies across the country, with one exception.

“Idaho did better than any other state in preserving those essential American freedoms and a lot of that was because of the leadership of Gov. Little,” he said.

Little issued a statewide, three-week stay at home order on March 25, 2020 in response to the virus.

Church leaders in the state pushed back against the governor’s limits on gatherings. Eventually, a few sued Little, saying he unconstitutionally barred the free exercise of religion.

A federal judge later dismissed the lawsuit after the governor lifted restrictions for religious institutions.

State lawmakers from his own party compared his policies to those of Nazi Germany during the Holocaust, using the nickname "Little Hitler."

Kennedy later gave props to Little and state legislators for recently passing a law banning federal food benefits from paying for candy and soda .

Another bill prohibiting private businesses from refusing to serve people who don’t treat their illnesses also got a shout out.

Little says efforts like these are imperative.

“It’s the right thing to do for a person. It’s even more the right thing to do for their families and I think the president and the secretary have talked about it’s a patriotic duty to do for the whole country,” he said.

After making remarks at the Idaho Capitol, Kennedy and Little hosted a round table with tribal leaders on how they could help tackle mental health problems on reservations.

A few dozen protesters gathered on the capital steps opposing Kennedy's visit. A handful shouted in front of Gov. Little's office "Hey, hey, RFK. How many kids have you killed today," as well as "Free Palestine."

- - -

Reporting by Doug Nadvornick, Eliza Billingham and James Dawson.