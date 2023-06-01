My Turn Theater's "Beauty and the Beast, Jr."

Wendy Carroll, Heather McHenry-Kroetch, Genni Normille and Mary Jo Rudolf of My Turn Theater's new production of Beauty and the Beast, Jr. joined E.J. Iannelli in the KPBX studio to talk about the show, which opens this weekend.

My Turn Theater is a nonprofit dramatic organization that gives opportunities to actors with special needs. Carroll is its founder and artistic director. McHenry-Kroetch is directing this production of Beauty and the Beast, Jr., her first for My Turn. Normille is playing Mrs. Potts, and Rudolf is shadowing Normille.

The creative team and cast members explained the shadowing process and how that provides the supportive environment for their productions. They also offered some background on set design, accessibility, the rehearsal process and the involvement of the wider acting community in their shows.

Beauty and the Beast, Jr. opens tomorrow (Friday, June 2) at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center on the Gonzaga University campus and runs there until June 11. There are ASL interpreted performances on June 4 and 10.

Tickets and more information are available at the My Turn Theater website.