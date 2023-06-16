From the Studio: EWU Composers' Forum
Aries Maier and Rosalie Folger-Vent on vocals and cellists Grace Ahola, Gloria Miller, and Andrea Borders perform The Gentian Weaves Her Fringes
Hillary Baird performs To a Land of Sleep and Dreams (Nocturne) on piano
Rosie Folger-Vent performs Lucky Girls on piano and vocals
Ruby Gibford with soprano and Krisitna Komarov on piano perform Summer Snoozes
Ruby Gibford with soprano and Grace Nall on vibraphone perform Floating
Aries Maier with soprano, Grace Nall on vibraphone, and Nicholas Gronewald on guitar perform Heavenly Journey
Student musicians and composers from the EWU Composers Forum pose in the SPR Performance Studio
Grace Nall on vibraphone, Rosie Folger-Vent on piano and vocals, and Grace Ahola on vocals perform Joy
KPBX hosted a From the Studio performance by members of the EWU Composers' Forum, headed by Jonathan Middleton, in a program called "Poems in Sound." The program is a collaboration between EWU and the Spokane Symphony Associates Cantabile Chapter. Unfortunately we do not have audio of the complete program, but we do have representative samples, "Joy," by composer Rosie Fogler-Vent, and "The gentian weaves her fringes," by Grace Ahola.