From the Studio: EWU Composers' Forum

KPBX hosted a From the Studio performance by members of the EWU Composers' Forum, headed by Jonathan Middleton, in a program called "Poems in Sound." The program is a collaboration between EWU and the Spokane Symphony Associates Cantabile Chapter. Unfortunately we do not have audio of the complete program, but we do have representative samples, "Joy," by composer Rosie Fogler-Vent, and "The gentian weaves her fringes," by Grace Ahola.