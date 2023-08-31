The U. S. Air Force's Sierra Wind Ensemble play in the KPBX studio

The U. S. Air Force's Sierra Wind Ensemble is part of the USAF's Band of the Golden West. From their home at Travis Air Force Base in California, they tour the West as part of the band's outreach mission. Finishing a tour of the Northwest, they came to the KPBX studio to play a selection of music for winds and talk with host Jim Tevenan about their backgrounds in music and the selections they play. Members of the band are Tech. Sergeant Candy Tasker, flute; Airman 1st Class Fernando Yanez, oboe; Tech. Sgt. Randolph Palada, clarinet; Staff Sgt. Louis Kim, clarinet; Senior Airman Da Tang, clarinet; Senior Airman Andrew Compton, clarinet; Senior Airman Clarissa Osborn, clarinet; Tech. Sgt. Daniel Shifrin, bassoon; and Staff Sgt. Alena Zidlicky, horn. Composers represented on the program include Leonard Bernstein, Astor Piazzolla and Charles Ives.