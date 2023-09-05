Jordan Cerminara's "Cuttin' It Up"

Comedian Jordan Cerminara came into the KPBX studio to talk with E.J. Iannelli about his standup appearance at the Garland Theater this week. The Thursday (Sept. 7) show will be the basis for his first-ever comedy special and album, Cuttin' It Up.

Cerminara is a ten-year veteran of the national standup comedy circuit. He's also the co-producer of The Art Critique, a cult comedy show that analyzes and auctions thrift store art. The Art Critique launched in the San Francisco area in 2017 and has a self-produced TV pilot in the works.

On top of that, Cerminara is the author of the 2 Normal Friends comic strip, which appears in the Seattle-based quarterly anthology Scarfff Comics. He works in virtual reality (VR) comedy, too, and creates amusing cut-out collages that he intends to compile in a future coffee-table book.

Cerminara's appearance at the Garland Theater is the second event in the new series of live standup shows at the historic venue on the first Thursday of each month. Comedian Amy Eight is scheduled to open the evening, and the pre-show social hour will feature silent films and funk music.

To get tickets and details for the September 7 recorded comedy event, visit the Funny Funny Funny Joke Joke Joke website or the Garland Theater website. For more information on Cerminara himself, head to his website.