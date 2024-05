The Spokane Symphony closes its 2-23-24 season with a program including music of Dmitri Shostakovich, Riccardo Drigo, and Piotr Tchaikovsky. Featured is guest soprano Dawn Wolski singing Wolfgang Mozart's Exultate, Jubilate. SSO Music Director James Lowe joined Jim Tevenan in the KPBX studio for a conversation about the concert and its music.