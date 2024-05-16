© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
From the Studio: MusicFest Northwest at KPBX, Thursday, Hour 2

Published May 16, 2024 at 3:22 PM PDT
Allie and Claire Semler
1 of 5  — Claire and Allie.JPG
Allie and Claire Semler
Jeannie Lee
2 of 5  — Jeannie.JPG
Jeannie Lee
Bonnie Lee
3 of 5  — Bonnie.JPG
Bonnie Lee
Rylinn Bishop
4 of 5  — Rylinn.JPG
Rylinn Bishop
Anyssa Batt
5 of 5  — Anyssa.JPG
Anyssa Batt

Thursday's MusicFest performances concluded with, first, the piano duo of Claire and Allie Semler playing a piece by Ken Olsen. Next, violinist Jeannie Lee, with pianist Yun Park, played a Mark O'Connor hymntune arrangement, followed by flutist Bonnie Lee, also joined by Yun Park, performing Bourne's "Carmen Fantasy." Pianist Rylinn Bishop played Claude Debussy's "The Minstrels," and cellist Anyssa Batt, with pianist Scott Rednour, played Élegie by Gabriel Fauré.

