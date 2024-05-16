From the Studio: MusicFest Northwest at KPBX, Thursday, Hour 2

Thursday's MusicFest performances concluded with, first, the piano duo of Claire and Allie Semler playing a piece by Ken Olsen. Next, violinist Jeannie Lee, with pianist Yun Park, played a Mark O'Connor hymntune arrangement, followed by flutist Bonnie Lee, also joined by Yun Park, performing Bourne's "Carmen Fantasy." Pianist Rylinn Bishop played Claude Debussy's "The Minstrels," and cellist Anyssa Batt, with pianist Scott Rednour, played Élegie by Gabriel Fauré.