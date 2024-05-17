© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
From the Studio: MusicFest Northwest at KPBX, Friday, Hour 2

Published May 17, 2024
Gabrielle Bedolla
1 of 7  — Gabrielle.JPG
Gabrielle Bedolla
Caede Lutz
2 of 7  — Caede.JPG
Caede Lutz
Isaac Ojemus
3 of 7  — Isaac.JPG
Isaac Ojemus
Leslie Ke
4 of 7  — Leslie.JPG
Leslie Ke
Eli Larsen
5 of 7  — Eli.JPG
Eli Larsen
Rosalie Nguyen
6 of 7  — Rosalie.JPG
Rosalie Nguyen
The Flute Quartet (L to R): Eva Iannelli, Michelle Chen, Anya Harmon, and Ananya Parlapalli
7 of 7  — Quartet.JPG
The Flute Quartet (L to R): Eva Iannelli, Michelle Chen, Anya Harmon, and Ananya Parlapalli

Hour 2 of our MusicFest 2024 Friday session began with mezzo soprano Gabrielle Bedolla singing the classic Italian aria Vittoria, vittoria mio core by Giacomo Carissimi, followed by saxophonist Caede Lutz with music of André Chailleux and oboist Isaac Ojennus playing Vincenzo Bellini's Concerto for Oboe in E. Pianist Leslie Ke next played music of Friedrich Bergmüller and Hendrick Lichner, then cellist Eli Larsen shared music of French composer Gabriel Marie, La Cinquantaine. Our final solo musician was violinist Rosalie Nguyen, with music of Johannes Brahms from the FAE Sonata. Closing our three days of performance was The Flute Quartet—Anya Harmon, Michelle Chen, Ananya Parlapalli and Eva Iannelli—playing Itaru Sakai's "Good Morning!"

