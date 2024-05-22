From the Studio: MusicFest Northwest at KPBX, Tuesday, Hour 1
Our final day with MusicFest Northwest participants started with pianists Linda Jiang, Christopher Lee Anderson, and Teah Li. Next was soprano Sadie Overstreet, violist Bailie Jansons, and pianist Bennett McKell. The hour concluded with Christopher Lee Anderson's reappearance (as violinist) and a performance by Yekaterina Slyusarev, also a violinist.