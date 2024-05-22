© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
From The Studio

From the Studio: MusicFest Northwest at KPBX, Tuesday, Hour 1

Published May 22, 2024 at 2:00 PM PDT
Linda Jiang
1 of 8  — Linda.JPG
Linda Jiang
Christopher Anderson
2 of 8  — Christopher.JPG
Christopher Anderson
Teah Li
3 of 8  — Teah.JPG
Teah Li
Sadie Overstreet
4 of 8  — Sadie.JPG
Sadie Overstreet
Bailie Jansons
5 of 8  — Bailie.JPG
Bailie Jansons
Bennett McKell
6 of 8  — Bennett.JPG
Bennett McKell
Christopher Anderson
7 of 8  — Christopher V.JPG
Christopher Anderson
Yekaterina Slyusarev
8 of 8  — Yekaterina.JPG
Yekaterina Slyusarev

Our final day with MusicFest Northwest participants started with pianists Linda Jiang, Christopher Lee Anderson, and Teah Li. Next was soprano Sadie Overstreet, violist Bailie Jansons, and pianist Bennett McKell. The hour concluded with Christopher Lee Anderson's reappearance (as violinist) and a performance by Yekaterina Slyusarev, also a violinist.

From The Studio