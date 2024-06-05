© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
From the Studio: BYU Idaho Dance Concert in Coeur d'Alene

Published June 5, 2024 at 2:31 PM PDT
Holladay Sanderson, trustee, and Lorna Hamilton, trustee and concert manager of the Jeanne Holmberg Charitable Trust, came to the KPBX studio to talk about a special performance Thursday, June 6, at the Kroc Center in Coeur d'Alene, of the BYU Idaho dance program, "Now and Then: 60 Years of the Beatles." They also spoke of a special feature of this evening, performances by four regional dance academies, prepared in a masterclass by BYU Dance Company members.

