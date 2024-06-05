From the Studio: BYU Idaho Dance Concert in Coeur d'Alene
Holladay Sanderson, trustee, and Lorna Hamilton, trustee and concert manager of the Jeanne Holmberg Charitable Trust, came to the KPBX studio to talk about a special performance Thursday, June 6, at the Kroc Center in Coeur d'Alene, of the BYU Idaho dance program, "Now and Then: 60 Years of the Beatles." They also spoke of a special feature of this evening, performances by four regional dance academies, prepared in a masterclass by BYU Dance Company members.