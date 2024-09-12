From the Studio: Spokane Symphony Week, Day Two

AI (Artificial Intelligence) is in the news and is otherwise all around us these days, even in the world of symphonic music. Spokane Symphony Music Director James Lowe, joined by someone deeply involved in the AI world, IntelliTect CEO Grant Erickson, came to the KPBX studio for a conversation around AI and how it has been used to complete unfinished music by a variety of composers, something that audiences will experience at the January SSO concert called "Beethoven vs. AI."