From the Studio: Flutist Gosia Szemelak

Gosia Szemelak is a Polish-born flutist who now lives in north Idaho and is principal flute teacher at the Sandpoint Music Conservatory. Gosia came to the KPBX studio to talk with Jim Tevenan about her background with the flute and about the Conservatory's North Idaho Flute Festival that happens this weekend in the school's Little Carnegie Concert Hall. (info at sandpointconservatory.org)

Gosia also played for us, generously sharing her ability in J. S. Bach's a Minor Flute Partita, a Tango Etúde by Astor Piazzolla, and Kokopelli, an atmospheric piece by American composer Katherine Hoover.