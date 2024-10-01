From the Studio: Conductor Dahn Pham

Danh Pham is Music Director of both the Coeur d'Alene Symphony Orchestra and the Washington/Idaho Symphony, based in Moscow, ID. Both ensembles begin a new concert season this weekend, Coeur d'Alene on Saturday at 7:30pm in Schuller Auditorium on the North Idaho College campus, and WA/ID orchestra Sunday at 3 in the Admin Building Auditorium on the University of Idaho campus in Moscow.

Danh's conversation with Jim Tevenan focused on the Coeur d'Alene concert. Led by Danh Pham and called Celebrating Our Homeland, it features music of English composer Ethyl Smyth, Native American composer Conner Chee, 19th century German composer Carl Maria von Weber, and the great Czech master, Antonin Dvorak. Guest artist is bassoonist Jacqueline Wilson.