From the Studio: Spokane Symphony Masterworks 3 Preview

Anticipating the third Masterworks concert of the Spokane Symphony Orchestra's 2024-25 season, guest conductor Morihiko Nakahara and guest pianist Sara Davis Buechner came to the KPBX studio for a bit of Gershwin from Ms. Buechner and some lively conversation with From the Studio host Jim Tevenan. Ths concert is called "An American Celebration," and features music of Palouse composer Gregory Yazinitsky, also John Adams and Gabriela Lena Frank. Sara Davis Buechner joins the orchestra for George Gershwin's great work, "Rhapsody in Blue," and Morihiko Nakahara conducts Leonard Bernstein's ballet score, "Fancy Free."